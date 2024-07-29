Power Diary Releases New Simplified Pricing Structure
Power Diary launches new simplified pricing for global health practices, offering cost-effective plans with robust features and ISO 27001 certified security.
This pricing structure allows new practices to keep overhead costs low while benefiting from effective systems and top-tier security.”BALLARAT CENTRAL, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software for allied healthcare practitioners, is pleased to announce the launch of its new pricing structure for accounts worldwide. Effective now, this simplified pricing reflects an understanding of the needs of new and established health practices.
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success
Damien Adler, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success at Power Diary, states, “We know that many private health practices start by offering part-time services, often operating from home and working around other commitments. This pricing structure allows new practices to keep overhead costs low while benefiting from effective systems and top-tier security.” Adler explains that many solo practices eventually add practitioners or expand into larger groups. Regardless of the time that takes, Power Diary is equipped to support them in their journey toward growth and enhanced service to their communities.
The Starter Plan: Simple, Affordable and Efficient
The Starter Plan is perfect for sole practitioners looking to operate efficiently and provide professional service while keeping fees to a minimum. The new Starter Plan includes 1000 appointments, one practitioner, one admin user, unlimited clients, unlimited Telehealth Lite, 100GB file storage, automatic appointment reminders, paperless intake forms, easy-to-customize progress notes, integrated billing, a client booking portal and more. In addition, users benefit from unlimited free support from the Power Diary Customer Success Team.
The Power Plan: Unleash Your Practice's Potential
The Power Plan is for health practices that have grown beyond the startup phase. It includes everything in the Starter Plan, plus unlimited appointments and admin users. The plan also includes the option to add additional practitioners.
Regardless of plan level, all accounts are protected by the Power Diary commitment to security. The software holds the ISO 27001 certification for information security management, providing practitioners with the peace of mind necessary to focus on delivering outstanding client care.
ABOUT POWER DIARY
Power Diary is practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!
Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.
Danielle Hopkinson
Power Diary
danielle.hopkinson@powerdiary.com
