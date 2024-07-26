Submit Release
SDDOT Seeks Public Input on U.S. Highway 212/Forest City Bridge Corridor and Environmental Study

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 26, 2024

Contact:  Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

EAGLE BUTTE/GETTYSBURG, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold two in-person public meeting open houses to inform area residents of updates on the U.S. Highway 212 / Forest City Bridge Corridor and Environmental Study. The corridor being studied includes Highway 212 from the junction with BIA Highway 8 to the junction with S.D. Highway 1804. Public meeting open houses are scheduled for the following dates.

  • Eagle Butte Public Meeting: Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. (MT) at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Elementary School (located at 2004 E St.)
  • Gettysburg Public Meeting:  Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. (CT) at Gettysburg High School (located at 100 King Ave. E.)  

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Public meeting information is available on the study website at https://www.us212forestcity.com/.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

