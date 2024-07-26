Tender Soul of Ocean by Whyixd Wins Platinum in A' Lighting Projects Awards
Whyixd's Innovative Lighting Installation Recognized for Excellence in Lighting Design by the Prestigious A' Design AwardsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of lighting projects design, has announced Whyixd's "Tender Soul of Ocean" as the recipient of the Platinum A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Whyixd's captivating lighting installation, which stands out as a remarkable achievement within the lighting projects industry.
Tender Soul of Ocean's recognition by the A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the lighting projects industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while pushing the boundaries of innovation, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its unique fusion of technology and nature.
Whyixd's award-winning lighting installation, Tender Soul of Ocean, translates hidden environmental cues into visible lights, emphasizing the significance of nature's concealed messages. Positioned along the coastline, it allows viewers to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing flow of lights from diverse perspectives. The installation's lights adapt instantly to the wind's strength and direction, unveiling the subtle shifts in the breeze, creating a visually immersive LED matrix that resembles a floating wave.
The Platinum A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award serves as a testament to Whyixd's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of lighting design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of lighting installations. The award also motivates Whyixd's multidisciplinary team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future endeavors.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=156105
About Whyixd
Whyixd, a rare cross-disciplinary art installation design team in Taiwan, was founded by Yen Po Yeh, Zih Jing Wei, and Jie Lin Zhuang in 2011. The team balances artistic creation and commercial application, utilizing digital landscaping to create installation works that depict inner poetry with technology and art. Whyixd's works span various spaces and borders, delivering exquisite feelings that cannot be described by words and images in the digital era.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award honors designs that exemplify exceptional creativity and innovation. Bestowed by the A' Design Awards, this accolade recognizes works that seamlessly combine remarkable innovation with impactful societal contributions. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Platinum A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their role in shaping aesthetics, advancing art, science, design, and technology, and ultimately contributing to the betterment of society.
About A' Design Award
The A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award is a prestigious international competition that showcases the brilliance of lighting design. It offers a platform for professionals within the lighting industry to exhibit their creativity and gain global recognition. By participating, entrants contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry and inspire future design trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://lightingprojectsaward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here