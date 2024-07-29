Pasona Group Inc. and Singapore Human Resources Institute Sign MoU for Strategic Partnership

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) and Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI)* signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership on Wednesday, July 24th.

In recent years, strategic human resource policies linked to management strategies are increasingly expected of HR departments of companies, such as thorough human capital management and planning for personnel recruitment and development. However, at many overseas branches of Japanese corporations, HR personnel often juggle other administrative work or have no prior HR experience – a major issue with regard to cultivating professional HR personnel for strategic HR practices.

Accordingly, Pasona Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic partnership with SHRI, utilizing its network of HR professionals and companies in Singapore, with the stated aim of strengthening the global competitiveness of Japanese companies primarily in Asia, beginning with Singapore.

The partnership aims to leverage both organizations' networks and HR consulting expertise to help Japanese companies improve the skills of HR professionals and develop into world-class organizations capable of implementing "Strategic HR". This is the first of such strategic partnership MoU between SHRI and a Japanese HR services company.

Pasona Group has stated that its goal through this partnership is contribute to the development of human resource professionals and the strengthening of international competitiveness of Japanese companies seeking further growth in the global market.

* SHRI: Founded in 1965, the year of Singaporean independence. A not-for-profit professional HR body which represents Singapore in the World Federation of People Management Associations, which selects one organization per country, working with government agencies and other organizations for the cultivation of top-class personnel.

■ Overview: MoU between Pasona Group and Singapore Human Resources Institute

Date of Agreement: Wednesday, July 24th, 2024

Details: The partnership aims to utilize the networks and know-how of both organizations to train HR professionals, improve HR practices, and strengthen global competitiveness primarily for companies within Singapore.

- Providing strategic HR and labor consultation

- Providing training programs for HR personnel for implementing strategic HR practices based on management strategy

- Providing explanatory sessions regarding labor management in Singapore for HR and management-level personnel

- Providing the latest labor-related news updates from the Singaporean government and labor ministry

- Holding regular seminars from HR and labor management experts

- Building an HR community of Japanese companies located in Singapore

Inquiries: Pasona Singapore Pte. Ltd.; Email: japandsk@pasona.com.sg