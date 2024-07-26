Concierge Medicine Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Concierge Medicine Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concierge medicine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.38 billion in 2023 to $20.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized healthcare, physician burnout, rising healthcare costs, a shift in consumer preference, and corporate wellness initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The concierge medicine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $31.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of alternative therapies, urbanization, and lifestyle changes, healthcare disparities, regulatory changes, and health consciousness among millennials.

Growth Driver Of The Concierge Medicine Market

The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the concierge medicine market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total amount of resources spent on healthcare services and products within a given period, including costs for hospital care, physician services, medications, and other health-related services. Healthcare expenditure is rising due to advancements in medical technology and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Concierge medicine utilizes healthcare expenditures for personalized, premium medical services, offering patients enhanced access and tailored care.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the concierge medicine market include Duke Health, Privia Health Group Inc., One Medical Group Inc., Crossover Health, MedScape, MDVIP LLC, Sollis Health, Medix global.

Major companies operating in the concierge medicine market are providing services with comprehensive features, such as an online medical directory, to enhance patient access to personalized and immediate healthcare services. An online medical directory is a digital platform that lists healthcare providers, including doctors, specialists, and clinics, allowing users to search for and access information about medical professionals and their services.

Segments:

1) By Ownership: Group, Standalone

2) By Application: Cardiology, Primary Care, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Osteopathy, Neurology, Other Applications

3) By End User: Individual, Corporate Organization

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the concierge medicine market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the concierge medicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Concierge Medicine Market Definition

Concierge medicine is a healthcare model in which patients pay a membership fee or retainer to receive enhanced care and personalized attention from their primary care physician. This approach helps alleviate physician burnout by lowering patient loads and administrative burdens, fostering a more sustainable practice environment.

Concierge Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Concierge Medicine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on concierge medicine market size, concierge medicine market drivers and trends, concierge medicine market major players, concierge medicine competitors' revenues, concierge medicine market positioning, and concierge medicine market growth across geographies. The concierge medicine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

