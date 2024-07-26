Burglary request for information/St Albans Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A2005117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 26, 2024 / 0252 hours
LOCATION: Morse Dr, Georgia
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 26, 2024, at 2:52AM the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was dispatched to Exit 18 Equipment on Morse Drive in Georgia for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect had already fled with several pieces of handheld power equipment. If anyone recognized the individual in the attached video, please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
COURT: Franklin
