Burglary request for information/St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A2005117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 26, 2024 / 0252 hours

LOCATION: Morse Dr, Georgia

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 26, 2024, at 2:52AM the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was dispatched to Exit 18 Equipment on Morse Drive in Georgia for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect had already fled with several pieces of handheld power equipment. If anyone recognized the individual in the attached video, please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



