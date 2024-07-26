Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,597 in the last 365 days.

Burglary request for information/St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A2005117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood                       

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 26, 2024 / 0252 hours

LOCATION: Morse Dr, Georgia

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 26, 2024, at 2:52AM the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was dispatched to Exit 18 Equipment on Morse Drive in Georgia for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect had already fled with several pieces of handheld power equipment. If anyone recognized the individual in the attached video, please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

You just read:

Burglary request for information/St Albans Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more