Capital Numbers Wins Times Business Award 2024 for Excellence in IT Services
Capital Numbers, a leading IT solutions provider, proudly announces winning the prestigious Times Business Award 2024 for Excellence in IT Services.
We are honored to receive this prestigious award, reflecting our team's dedication, expertise, and passion. We remain committed to delivering the best IT solutions and services to our clients.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious "Times Business Award 2024" in the category of "Excellence in IT Services." The award ceremony took place on July 25th at the JW Marriott, Kolkata, recognizing Capital Numbers' outstanding contributions to the IT industry.
This award is a testament to Capital Numbers' unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch IT solutions and services that drive business success. The company's team of experts leverages the latest technologies and industry best practices to provide clients with cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique needs.
"We are honored to receive this prestigious award," said Mukul Gupta, CEO at Capital Numbers. "It is a reflection of our team's dedication, expertise, and passion for innovation. We are committed to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in IT and providing our clients with the best solutions and services available."
The "Times Business Award" is a highly respected accolade that recognizes businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries. Capital Numbers' win in the "Excellence in IT Services" category is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and its position as a leader in the IT industry.
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers Infotech Limited is a leading Indian software development company. With over 500 engineers skilled in 40+ technologies, they excel in custom software, AI/ML, data engineering, cloud transformation, and IT outsourcing for a global clientele. They have maintained a profitable, bootstrapped model since inception, earning recognition for their commitment to quality and security.
