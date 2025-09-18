Capital Numbers to Showcase Innovative Tech Solutions at AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2025

Capital Numbers will showcase its AI and data engineering expertise at AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2025, highlighting solutions that drive business growth.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, a leading provider of AI-powered digital solutions, will exhibit at the AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2025 on September 24–25 at RAI, Amsterdam. The company will showcase its latest innovations in artificial intelligence, data engineering , and enterprise technology, designed to help businesses scale smarter and faster in a data-driven world.Focused on the European tech scene, AI & Big Data Expo Europe brings together over 8,000 innovators and 200+ speakers, providing a prime opportunity for businesses to connect, explore real-world use cases, and shape the future of technology.As one of the premier global conferences for technology leaders, AI & Big Data Expo Europe will feature topics including AI, Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Data Ecosystems, IoT, and Digital Transformation. This year’s event will include keynote speakers such as John Hearty, VP of AI Governance at Mastercard, Parul Mishra, Global VP of AI Assistance and Productivity at IBM, Dr. Satyajit Wattamwar, Head of Data Science at Unilever, and Altaf Patel, VP of Data, Analytics, and AI at PepsiCo, among many other top industry thought leaders.Capital Numbers will offer attendees a closer look at its AI development services , data engineering expertise, and custom software solutions across web, mobile, and e-commerce platforms. The company will showcase real-world use cases that highlight how its technologies drive innovation, streamline operations, and deliver measurable business outcomes.With a team of 500+ skilled engineers, Capital Numbers provides scalable, cost-effective AI solutions - including machine learning, computer vision, NLP, and generative AI - that integrate seamlessly with existing systems. Its flexible engagement models, such as staff augmentation, agile pods, and fixed-cost delivery, help businesses adopt intelligent automation and scale efficiently across industries."We are excited to connect with industry leaders and showcase how our AI and data expertise can drive real business value," said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. "Our solutions are built to help businesses unlock the power of their data, streamline operations, and gain a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving market."To explore Capital Numbers’ full range of digital services and arrange a personalized one-on-one discussion tailored to specific business needs, visitors may schedule a meeting by submitting their details through the online form . Experts from Capital Numbers will be available at Stand #82 to showcase how the company delivers innovation and measurable business value through data and technology solutions.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers is a publicly listed technology solutions provider backed by a team of over 500 skilled professionals delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance software globally. With ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, along with SOC 2 compliance, the company upholds the highest standards of quality, reliability, and data security across its services. Their core expertise includes:• Digital & Product Engineering• AI, Data & Automation• Cloud, DevOps & Security• Digital Commerce & CX• CRM & Platforms• QA & TestingWith over 1,500 successful projects and 250+ active global clients, Capital Numbers has earned multiple industry awards for excellence in delivery and innovation. Operating from multiple development centers and expanding its footprint across key international markets, the company continues to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking agile, future-ready digital transformation.

