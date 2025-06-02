London Tech Week 2025: Capital Numbers Leads with Next-Gen AI Innovation

Capital Numbers will present breakthrough AI and technology solutions at London Tech Week 2025, accelerating digital transformation and business success.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, a leading software development company, is set to participate in London Tech Week 2025, the premier five-day technology event from June 9 to 13 in London, England. With over 30,000 attendees, six engaging content stages, and 500 world-class speakers, the event brings together top enterprise tech leaders, visionary startup founders, and global investors - all united by a shared focus on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.This year’s London Tech Week has expanded significantly, doubling its footprint at Olympia and introducing new features and immersive experiences focused on the future of technology. The event gathers global innovators and industry leaders such as Jimmy Wales, Founder of Wikipedia; Darren Hardman, Corporate Vice President and CEO of Microsoft UK; Markus Villig, Co-founder & CEO of Bolt; and Allison Kirkby, CEO of BT Group.Artificial intelligence will be a central theme throughout the week, with sessions dedicated to AI-driven growth, enterprise innovation, and transformative economic impact. It will offer Capital Numbers a prime opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge AI solutions and collaborate with leading pioneers to accelerate intelligent automation and digital transformation.Capital Numbers will further showcase its extensive expertise beyond AI, including advanced machine learning capabilities, data engineering, cloud-native solutions , e-commerce development, DevOps automation, and scalable web & mobile application development. The company’s AI solutions feature predictive analytics, natural language processing, computer vision, and intelligent automation, empowering clients with data-driven insights and enhanced decision-making for sustainable business growth.The company offers industry-leading flexible engagement models tailored for AI innovation, including staff augmentation with AI-specialized engineers, agile pods for iterative AI model development, and fixed-cost projects for end-to-end AI product delivery. These models enable rapid prototyping, seamless integration, and scalable deployment while optimizing cost and resource efficiency.“Our involvement in London Tech Week highlights Capital Numbers’ dedication to advancing AI adoption and enabling enterprise transformation,” said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. “We look forward to engaging with global technology leaders and showcasing how our smart software solutions and agile delivery frameworks empower businesses to innovate and deliver measurable impact.”Visitors and participants are invited to connect with the Capital Numbers team at London Tech Week 2025, from June 9 to 13 at Stand No. 491. Our experts will be available to share insights on advanced AI strategies, explore collaboration opportunities, and showcase how Capital Numbers drives innovation and delivers measurable business value across diverse industries.Attendees interested in exploring Capital Numbers’ solutions can schedule a one-on-one meeting by filling out this online form during London Tech Week 2025.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is a publicly listed company certified with ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II, specializing in scalable and secure digital solutions. Supported by a team of 500+ highly skilled technology professionals, the company excels in web and mobile development, e-commerce, and cutting-edge technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and AR/VR. Capital Numbers also delivers platform-specific expertise for Salesforce, ServiceNow, Power BI, and Magento, enabling businesses to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and maximize value from their digital investments. With over 50 industry awards and numerous 5-star client ratings, the company has a proven track record of successful project delivery and offers flexible engagement models that provide tailored solutions to drive meaningful business transformation.

