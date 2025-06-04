Capital Numbers Honored with Times Business Award 2025 for Excellence in AI Solutions

Capital Numbers won the “Excellence in AI Solutions” award at the Times Business Awards 2025 for innovation and excellence.

We are incredibly honored to receive this award, which truly reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to driving innovation in AI.” — Mukul Gupta, CEO

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers, a leading digital solutions provider listed on the BSE, is proud to announce it has received the prestigious “Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Solutions” award at the 8th Edition of the Times Business Awards 2025. This significant recognition, presented by Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, and Ms. Siriporn Tantipanyathep, Consul-General of Thailand to Kolkata, at the JW Marriott Kolkata, underscores Capital Numbers’ innovative leadership and deep expertise in artificial intelligence.Capital Numbers' success is driven by its team of over 500 technology professionals who excel in designing and deploying sophisticated AI/ML models, deep learning frameworks, and generative AI architectures. The company's comprehensive suite of AI development services includes custom AI solutions, Large Language Model (LLM) development, custom model creation, machine learning and advanced analytics, and generative AI development. These solutions are meticulously crafted to optimize operations and unlock data-driven insights for clients across the globe.A key differentiator for Capital Numbers is its sector-specific AI expertise, enabling tailored implementations across diverse industries. The company develops AI solutions that address critical needs, from optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing customer experiences to improving data-driven decision-making and ensuring compliance in various sectors.Capital Numbers offers flexible client engagement models, including agile pods, staff augmentation , and outcome-based fixed-cost projects. This adaptable approach ensures agility and optimal resource utilization, consistently delivering advanced AI solutions that meet clients' unique needs."We are incredibly honored to receive this award, which truly reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to driving innovation in AI," said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to leveraging advanced AI technologies to deliver transformative and measurable results for our clients worldwide."This recognition solidifies Capital Numbers’ reputation as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to innovate and gain a competitive edge through intelligent automation and advanced data-driven AI solutions.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified software development company . With over 500 skilled professionals specializing in more than 50 technologies, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions in AI, machine learning, cloud engineering, web and mobile development, e-commerce, and data engineering. Their expertise extends to popular platforms like Magento, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Power BI, enabling them to provide tailored solutions that drive business growth. Capital Numbers follows agile development practices and offers flexible staffing models, allowing clients to quickly scale their teams with top talent. Boasting numerous industry awards and consistent 5-star client ratings, Capital Numbers is a trusted partner for organizations seeking innovation and sustainable growth.

