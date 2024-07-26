ACCOR Hotels in Saudi Arabia Awarded Green Globe Certification
Four ACCOR Group hotels in Saudi Arabia have been awarded their first Green Globe certifications.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four ACCOR Group hotels in Saudi Arabia have been awarded their first Green Globe certifications. The hotels are Makkah Clock Royal Tower - A Fairmont Hotel, Swissotel Makkah, Swissotel Al Maqam and Raffles Makkah Palace. The inaugural certifications acknowledge a commitment to sustainable management and operations by all the properties.
A key achievement shared by all the hotels includes the effective management of food waste. Orbisk automated food waste systems have been installed in kitchens to reduce waste and minimize environmental impacts. The Orbisk system measures and automatically recognizes the different kinds of food thrown away creating data that is used by chefs and restaurant managers for menu planning.
In line with sustainability strategies, each hotel uses 100% LED lighting to reduce energy consumption and there is a commitment to pursuing Zero Plastic practices. At Raffles Makkah Palace, the hotel has moved away from using single-use plastics in guest-facing areas with the adoption of sustainable alternatives.
Makkah Clock Royal Tower - A Fairmont Hotel, Swissotel Makkah, Swissotel Al Maqam and Raffles Makkah Palace are also dedicated to social initiatives that have positive benefits for communities. Last year, as one of their regular CSR initiatives, the hotels partnered with the Ekram charity organization to distribute 10,000 meals to those in need during Ramadan. In addition, food donations are made on a daily basis to assist local communities.
