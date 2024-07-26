USA's Unstoppable Fine Art Showcase
The 2024 Reno Tahoe International Art Show doubles its footprint for the third time, making it the fastest growing fine art event in the United States.
As Mayor of Reno, I have constantly advocated for the arts and the artists in our city. I love what the RTIA Show brings to our community and region”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering its third year, the Reno Tahoe International Art Show (RTIA Show) will occupy over 160,000’ at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this September 12-15, 2024. The annual four-day art fair is a unique celebration of fine art, design, sculpture, film and music. While firmly rooted in the fast-developing arts and culture landscape of the region, the RTIA Show is a truly international event with over a dozen countries represented in the exhibitor list.
— Hillary Schieve, Mayor of Reno
“The RTIA Show was created to anchor the Reno Creative Movement, a vision to position Reno Tahoe as a nationally recognized center for art and culture,” said RTIA Show Founder and CEO Kevin O’Keefe. “With a vibrant, diverse exhibition, founded on the talent of the region, the show aims to create a welcoming, thriving and fun marketplace in a city too often stereotyped for casinos over its natural beauty and unique personality.”
“As Mayor of Reno, I have constantly advocated for the arts and the artists in our city. Art improves life and inspires us. I love what the RTIA Show brings to our community and region and have supported Kevin and Briana’s vision from its inception.” Hillary Schieve, Mayor of Reno
The RTIA Show regional highlights include the Heart of Reno, featuring 70+ independent artists, sculptors and jewelers, local musical talent, short film programming by Cordillera International Film Festival and presentations from Truckee Meadows Community College and University of Nevada Reno, including Sheppard Contemporary Galleries, The Lilley Museum of Art and several departments from the College of Liberal Arts. The fair also supports regional art organizations like The Generator, Virgina City’s St. Mary’s Art Center and Tahoe Art League as well as middle and high school student artists from Washoe County. The Post Playa Art feature returns, showcasing large-scale sculptural works from this year’s Burning Man, which takes place just a few hours outside the area. The National Automobile Museum will also present at this year’s show.
New to this year is a significant Basque exhibit showcasing fine art, sculpture and music from both the immediate region and Basque country in Spain and France. The feature was developed in celebration of the historic Basque ties to Northern Nevada going back to the original settlement of the area in the 1800s.
Beyond the regional features, the RTIA Show welcomes the return of the Art Cities, including distinct pavilions from recognized art cities including Bend, Santa Fe, San Francisco, Chicago and Vancouver. The growing International Pavilion presents exhibitors from 20 countries including Italy, South Africa, Mexico, Georgia and Russia. The National Sculpture Society returns with a juried exhibition along with the First Nations Indigenous Peoples pavilion showing fine art, pottery and jewelry from 20+ celebrated Native artists from North America. A unique surrealism feature presents original works by Salvador Dali and contemporary artist Daniel Winn, coming to Reno via institutions based in Paris and Shanghai. In addition to the Post Playa installations, the 2024 RTIA Show presents a 600’L Sculpture Walk and Immersive Experience area with illuminated sculptural works.
“The RTIA Show continues to expand, opening opportunities and appealing to a more regional, national and international audience. Reno Tahoe is proud to be a part of this uniquely Northern Nevada art show, and we’re very pleased to welcome RTIA back home to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Mike Larragueta.
Accompanying the RTIA Show is the annual awards program, the Reno Tahoe Artist (RTA) Awards and Gala. The 501(c)3 non-profit awards cash prizes and unique awards, this year designed by local sculpture Ted Demolski, to winners of two segments: the Regional Awards, decided on by a selected jury, and Best of Show, based on popular vote onsite at the show. Regional award applications are open through July 30 and all winners will be announced at the brunch Gala taking place Sunday, September 15 from 9-11am at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
The RTIA Show opens with an evening VIP Preview event Thursday, September 12, 2024. Open to the public, show hours are 11AM-8PM on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14, and 11AM-46PM on Sunday, September 15. Pre-sale tickets to the RTIA Show will be available in late June. Tickets to the RTA Awards Gala will be available August 2024.
Created by Reno-based father-daughter founders Kevin O’Keefe and Briana Dolan, the Reno Tahoe International Art Show is Northern Nevada’s first international art and design show. The fair anchors the Reno Creative Movement, a vision to develop a significant fine art, design, film and music event in Reno Tahoe with the aim to position the region as a nationally recognized destination for art and culture.
