Wood County Route 9/4, Dr. Judy Road, Will be Closed Beginning on Friday, July 26, 2024

Wood County Route 9/4, Dr. Judy Road, will be closed at the intersection of Larkmead Road, from milepost 1.42, to milepost 0.23, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., beginning on Friday, July 26, 2024, through Friday, August 2, 2024, for a paving project.



The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 6:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​