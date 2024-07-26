Submit Release
Alternating Lane Closures on Northbound and Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, Beginning Thursday, July 25, 2024

There will be alternating lane closures on northbound and southbound Interstate 81, at Exit 16, in Berkeley County, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning on Thursday, July 25, 2024, through Monday, July 29, 2024, to allow for the cleaning and painting of the Clarence Martin Jr. Memorial Bridge. All exits and ramps will remain open. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.​​

