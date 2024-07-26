WVDOT: Paving projects funded by $150 million supplemental budget appropriation are underway

In the Kanawha Valley, there are 139 paving projects covered by the funding in the counties of Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne, including the ongoing paving of WV 10 in Logan County, from Stollings to Melville. Eighteen paving projects are completed in WVDOH District 2 including 3.24 miles of R. A. West Highway in Mingo County; 2.02 miles of WV 37, from Klashville to Cove Gap in Wayne County; and 1.61 miles of WV 34, from Big Creek to Bowles in Lincoln County.

Forty-six resurfacing projects are paid for with funding in the eastern panhandle counties of Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, and Morgan.

In the eastern portion of West Virginia, there are 102 paving projects paid for between Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, Webster, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties. There are more than 140 paving projects scheduled in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.

“Our shared goal is to accomplish as much of the work in an expedited manner so that our road users get to experience the improvements as soon as possible,” Pack said. “Resurfacing of a roadway is a vital part of the life cycle of our roadways and provides a smooth and structurally sound driving surface."

In all, this year’s supplemental budget appropriation will pay for 499 paving projects on more than 973 miles of road that aren’t covered by federal highway funds. The special funding is on top of approximately $190 million in federal highway funds.



