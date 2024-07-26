Road Closure on County Route 9/1, Robinson Ridge Road, to Begin Thursday, July 25, 2024

Page Content

County Route 9/1 (Robinson Ridge Road), at milepost 0.3, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Thursday, July 25, 2024, through Thursday, August 8, 2024, for a slip repair. Motorists are advised to follow the detour signs. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Traffic signals will be used after working hours.



Alternate Routes: County Route 9/1 (Robinson Ridge Road) to County Route 9 (Sugar Run Road) or County Route 9/1 (Robinson Ridge Road) to WV 7 (Mountaineer Highway).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​