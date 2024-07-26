MPD Arrests Man for Multiple Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for multiple burglary offenses throughout the District.

On July 24, 2024, at approximately 12:11 a.m., officers attempted to stop a man in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to flee officers but was quickly stopped and taken into custody. A firearm was recovered during the arrest.

29-year-old Don Diego Chase, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, two counts of Fugitive from Justice, Resisting Arrest while armed, and Receiving Stolen Property ($1000 or more).

As a result of our detectives’ investigation, Chase was identified as a suspect in numerous offenses throughout the District. Chase was charged with the additional offenses listed below.

In each of the below Burglary Two of an Establishment cases, the suspect committed burglaries by entering businesses via the roof and creating holes in the ceilings.

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast, on January 9, 2024, at approximately 1 a.m. CCN: 24004282

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in the 1300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast, on January 18, 2024, at approximately 8 p.m. CCN: 24009254

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, on February 22, 2024, at approximately 1:50 a.m. CCN: 24027569

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in the 4100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, on February 23, 2024. CCN: 24028676

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest, on January 20, 2024. CCN: 24009675

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast, on February 13, 2024. CCN: 24022740

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast, on February 17, 2024. CCN: 24024930

Burglary 2 of an Establishment in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest, on March 8, 2024. CCN: 24035500

Additionally, Chase is charged in the below offenses:

Domestic Related Burglary 2 of a residence in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, on June 20, 2024. CCN: 24094505

Domestic Related Burglary 2 of a residence in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, on June 24, 2024. CCN: 24096214

Armed Robbery of an Establishment in the 400 block of Ingraham Street, Northeast, on June 14, 2024. CCN: 24090616

