Empower Your HR Team at Austin SHRM 2024 | Austin Alliance Group

Join us at Austin SHRM 2024 for industry insights, networking, and HR solutions. Sponsored by Austin Alliance Group.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What to Expect at Austin SHRM 2024: Sponsored by AAG
Here at Austin Alliance Group (AAG), we’re excited to announce our platinum sponsorship of the 2024 Austin SHRM Annual Conference.
Hosted by the Austin chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), this fantastic event will take place on August 1-2, 2024 at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center (https://meetattexas.com).
We’re thrilled to join 350 HR professionals from across Central Texas under this year’s theme: “Fulfilling Human Resources Purpose: Making the Impossible, Possible.”
*** ABOUT AUSTIN SHRM
Austin SHRM is the local Austin, Texas affiliate of the global SHRM organization. They’re all about advancing the field of Human Resource Management, offering plenty of professional development opportunities and a common space for HR pros to share ideas and experiences. Their mission is to promote professionalism, effectiveness, and understanding in the HR community.
*** WHAT'S IN STORE FOR AUSTIN SHRM?
This year’s SHRM conference is all about tackling the big issues HR professionals face today, like finding top talent, keeping remote teams engaged, and staying on top of new regulations. Expect riveting sessions packed with practical insights, inspiring talks from industry leaders, and plenty of chances to network with fellow HR professionals. It’s all designed to give you the tools and strategies you need to turn today’s HR challenges into tomorrow’s success!
*** AAG’S ROLE IN AUSTIN SHRM
Austin Alliance Group thrives on staying a step ahead in the HR industry. Our engagement with SHRM and other major HR events keeps us sharp and ensures we're delivering the latest and greatest to our clients.
Our Founder, Lisa Blanton, has been a key part of Austin SHRM since 2014. From Treasurer to President, Lisa's leadership and dedication to the HR community have been a driving force behind Austin SHRM’s growth and success.
Leah Jaramillo, our Director of Learning and Development, has also been a vital part of Austin SHRM. Since 2018, Leah has poured her passion and expertise into her roles as a volunteer and leader. Currently serving as Co-VP of Conference and sitting on the Board of Directors, Leah’s work in organizing and enhancing the annual conference has made a huge impact.
*** PROUD TO BE PLATINUM SPONSORS OF AUSTIN SHRM 2024 CONFERENCE!
Staying true to our core value of “Serve with gratitude”, we at AAG are proud to support the HR community in such a big way. As the highest-level sponsor, we’re hosting the Award Night on August 1st – an evening to recognize and celebrate the best in the industry. It’s our way of showing our commitment to building an empowered, supportive HR community. Throughout the conference, you’ll find our team ready to connect at our booth in the Expo Center. We’re sharing over 300 books from our 30-year-old resource library, a gesture that highlights our love for knowledge-sharing and professional growth.
*** READY FOR AUSTIN SHRM 2024 CONFERENCE? JOIN US!
Are you ready to build a workplace people love? We invite HR professionals and industry leaders to join us at the Austin SHRM 2024 Conference. This event promises to be an enriching experience, offering insights, tools, and connections to help HR professionals excel in their roles.
*** AUSTIN ALLIANCE GROUP: WHERE PEOPLE THRIVE, BUSINESS GROWS.
Austin Alliance Group is a leading HR consulting firm specializing in team building, fractional HR services, and talent development. We’re dedicated to creating healthy, motivated teams and providing strategic HR support to businesses of all sizes.
For more information about the Austin SHRM 2024 Conference or to register, please visit the Austin SHRM website, https://www.austinhumanresource.org.
To learn more about Austin Alliance Group and our services, visit Austin Alliance Group, https://www.austinalliancegroup.com.
