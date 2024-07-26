63 Newly Renovated Homes in Prince Albert to Support Low-Income Families

CANADA, July 26 - Released on July 25, 2024

Low-income families in Prince Albert will now have access to newly renovated affordable housing thanks to the investment of $16 million from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, MLA for Prince Albert Northcote Alana Ross, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, alongside representatives from the Prince Albert Housing Authority, officially welcomed tenants to their newly renovated homes.

The opening marks the completion of renovations to 63 two and three-bedroom social housing units. Originally built in 1977, the units received extensive renovations including energy efficiency improvements, interior and exterior finishes, fixtures and landscaping. The $16 million in funding was provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) - Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI).

QUOTES:

"The federal government recognizes the crucial need to build more homes for our most vulnerable Canadians, including low-income families here in Saskatchewan," Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said on behalf of Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. "Through strong partnership and collaboration with the province, we are bringing projects like Village Green to life and making affordable housing a reality for Saskatchewanians. I am pleased to share in today's good news, and I wish all these families the best as they move into their beautiful new homes."

"The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes how important social housing is to our communities," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "The investments we have made to fully renovate Village Green will provide safe and affordable housing for families in Prince Albert for many years to come."

Quick facts:

Canada's NHS is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

Associated Links:

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

