New Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime TV Series Details Revealed at Comic-Con International Panel

Director, Co-Showrunners, & Executive Producers Present at Comic-Con Panel on Upcoming TV Series Adaptation

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volume Global, in association with Navajo Entertainment, Claxson Media, Fun Republic Pictures, Karma Film, Julijette, Palatin Media and Washington Square Entertainment, presented the highly anticipated adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime to an enthusiastic crowd at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The panel, titled ‘Jonathan Frakes unveils ‘Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime’ TV series,’ took place on Thursday, July 25th, at the San Diego Convention Center as part of Comic-Con International’s 2024 lineup.

Moderated by Comic-Con mainstay and legend Gary Miereanu, the panel featured special virtual appearances from director and Executive Producer Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Librarians), and Executive Producer Lucas Vivo Garcia Lagos (Franklin: Historia de un Billete, Pacto de Sangre, Psiconautas), while the Emmy-nominated Co-Showrunners David Cormican (Tokyo Trial, Northern Rescue, ShadowHunters) and Dwayne Hill (Northern Rescue, Peg + Cat, Mean Girls), shared the stage with Miereanu along with fellow Executive Producer and Volume Global’s Michael Hamilton Wright (Hostile Takeover, King of Killers).

Fans of the bestselling book franchise were treated to an in-depth discussion about the upcoming TV series adaptation based on the books by sci-fi legend and Academy Award®-nominated screenwriter Sir Arthur C. Clarke (2001: A Space Odyssey) and author Paul Preuss who was also in attendance at the panel. The filmmakers explained their decision to use virtual production to bring this ambitious scripted series to life. Attendees who secured a seat received a Comic-Con exclusive, limited edition, numbered series poster featuring artwork by celebrated comic book cover artist Raúl Allén.

The filmmakers also previewed an exclusive sneak peek teaser, including a 30-second logo reveal clip. Emmy-award nominated Isabella ‘Machine’ Summers (Little Fires Everywhere; also of Florence and the Machine fame), was announced as the composer for the clip’s score, with an unreleased track entitled “Poetry.” The sneak peek will be made available by the producers to those not in attendance on the official YouTube page for the series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaZEL1BqFRk.

Additionally, the team revealed the title of the series’ pilot episode: “Set Motus Est” (Latin meaning: Set in motion), and announced that the official filming location will be carried out in virtual production on the world’s second largest LED virtual production wall and largest in Canada, located in Regina, Saskatchewan, in partnership with Volume Global and Creative Saskatchewan.

“I’m no Kubrick, but I will do my best, I promise you”, shared Frakes in his message to fans. “We hope to be showing it to you next year at San Diego Comic-Con”.

A special announcement was also made by Frakes regarding a worldwide open casting call to discover the lead role of Sparta, with details for interested actresses available on Volume Global's dedicated casting website (www.vgcasting.com). The filmmakers echoed Frakes’ invitation for fans to join them at next year’s Comic-Con for the world premiere of the series.

“Sci-fi has been a very big part of my world since I can remember,” added Executive Producer Lucas Vivo García Lagos. “At age 16, I read Venus Prime for the first time and couldn’t help but fall in love with the character of Sparta, her fragility and the quest for her identity — a skillful combination between mystery, action and love“.

The Venus Prime novels, originally published between 1987 and 1991, were re-issued with new cover artwork by Vanessa Maynard in 2021 by J. Boylston & Company Publishers. The series began with the release of Breaking Strain, the first novel in the Venus Prime franchise, nearly 35 years ago. Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners serves as Senior Advisor to Claxson, Washington Square Entertainment and J. Boylston & Company Publishers and negotiated the rights deal for the producers and publisher.

