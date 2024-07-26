Lender Intro to the SBA Working Capital Pilot WebinarJul31

Join SBA for a webinar on its Working Capital Pilot program.

The program offers monitored lines of credit within the 7(a) loan program. As the first new loan program in more than a decade, the WCP can support a range of financing needs for growing small businesses and brings together the best features of the existing permanent 7(a) line of credit delivery methods.

The webinar will take place Wednesday, July 31 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT.

