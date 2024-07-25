Submit Release
57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings, 23 to 27 July 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan attended the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Vientiane, Lao PDR today. The ASEAN Foreign Ministers discussed ways to advance ASEAN’s community building and regional integration efforts. The Meeting agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in emerging areas such as the digital and green economies, and in strengthening ASEAN’s collective response to regional and global challenges in line with Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship theme of “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”.

 

Minister Balakrishnan underscored the importance of ASEAN being future-ready, strengthening ASEAN institutions and processes, and leveraging the Initiative for ASEAN Integration to ensure Member States reap the benefits of the next bound of ASEAN’s integration.  

 

On the sidelines of the 57th AMM, Minister Balakrishnan will exchange views with his counterparts on regional and international developments, and ways to advance regional peace and stability.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 JULY 2024

 

 

 

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith welcomed Minister for Foreign Affaris Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Vientiane, Laos. 

 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

 

 

Family photo ahead of the plenary session at the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Vientiane, Laos.

 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

 

 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met with Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn at the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings in Vientiane, Laos.

 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

 

 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters at the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings in Vientiane, Laos.

 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

 

 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide at the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings in Vientiane, Laos.

 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

 

 

