Vendors Wanted for Real Estate Expos
Our monthly vendor expos are where companies meet their future clients.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association ("LAC-REIA") holds monthly vendor expos on the second Thursday of every month. The next vendor expo is scheduled for Thursday night, August 8, 2024, at 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. There are already 30+ vendors, but there’s always room for more. The vendor expos take place at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Culver City, CA 90034.
If your company has a product or service that would be valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, and related professionals, than LAC-REIA wants you. For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404 or go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.com for more details.
Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, (3) workshops, and (4) mentoring. One of the Association's primary functions is their monthly vendor expos, held on the second Thursday of every month.
