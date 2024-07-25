ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 26-29) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Sections of southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and northbound Loop 101 in the East Valley will be closed for freeway improvement projects this weekend (July 26-29), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Lane restrictions and ramp closures also are scheduled along Interstate 10 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 29) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed. Allow extra travel time. Primary Detour: Traffic will detour on westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road. Note: Consider traveling during early morning or later at night. Please avoid detouring on streets east of I-17 that are designed for local traffic.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 29) for lane striping. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads also closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using westbound US 60 to westbound I-10 and northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) to reach Loop 202 near Sky Harbor Airport. Local alternate routes include northbound McClintock Drive or Dobson Road.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 24th Street and Broadway Road near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 29) for bridge work. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes near US 60. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street closed (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at 32nd Street). Detours: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the weekend restrictions. Note: Southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) is another alternate freeway route. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10 in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 29) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 also closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Detour: Westbound US drivers can consider using the primary ramp to westbound I-10 and exiting at 40th Street to turn and enter eastbound I-10. Notes: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed (consider exiting at Elliot Road). Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed (consider using northbound northbound Priest Drive to westbound Broadway Road to enter westbound I-10. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.