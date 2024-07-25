ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 26-29) - Phoenix Area

Please avoid detouring on streets east of I-17 that are designed for local traffic.

Consider traveling during early morning or later at night.

: Traffic will detour on westbound Loop 303 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed.

between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

: Consider using westbound US 60 to westbound I-10 and northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) to reach Loop 202 near Sky Harbor Airport. Local alternate routes include northbound McClintock Drive or Dobson Road.

Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot and Guadalupe roads also closed.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

between US 60

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes

between 24th Street and Broadway Road

near Sky Harbor Airport

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(July 29) for bridge work.

Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to three lanes near US 60. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street closed

(consider using the eastbound on-ramp at 32nd Street).

Detours

: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the weekend restrictions.

Note

: Southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) is another alternate freeway route. For more information visit

i10BroadwayCurve.com