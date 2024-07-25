NAVCENT Units Awarded Navy Unit Commendation

The award recognized the commands for their outstanding performance during the period from October 19, 2023 to May 30, 2024.

Commands include:

Commander, U.S. 5th Fleet (COMFIFTHFLT); Commander, Task Force (CTF) 53; CTF 54 Bahrain Team; CTF 54 Japan Team; CTF 55 / Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 50; CTF 56, Task Group (TG) 56.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), TG 56.9 Intelligence Exploitation Team (IET), TG 56.3 Expeditionary Reload Team (ERT); CTF 57; Task Force (TF) 3; Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 21; Commander, Submarine Group (COMSUBGRU) 7; COMSUBGRU 7 NCCS; Anti-Submarine Warfare Forces; TF 51 / 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade; Amphibious Ready Group (COMPHIBRON) 8; 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable); Antiterrorism Security Team Company-Central Command (FASTCENT); 1st Battalion, 6th Marines (BLT 1/6); Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162; Combat Logistics Battalion 22; Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21; Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 8; Naval Beach Group (NBG) 2; Beachmaster Unit 2; Assault Craft Unit 2; Assault Craft Unit 4; USS Laboon (DDG 58); USS Mason (DDG 87); USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue Crew); USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116); USS Bataan (LHD 5); USS Carter Hall (LSD 50); USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3); USS Stethem (DDG 63); USS McFaul (DDG 74); USS Gravely (DDG 107); USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3); USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6); USNS Kanawha (T-AO-196); USNS Supply (T-AOE-6); Detachment, Deployable Joint Command and Control (DJC2) Rotation 23.2; DJC2 Rotation 24.1; Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (CRC) 40; Tactical Operations Control Squadron (TOCRON) 10; Patrol Squadron (VP) 5; VP 9; VP 10; VP 40; Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1; Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26.

Established by the Secretary of the Navy on Dec. 18, 1944, and awarded by the secretary with the approval of the President, a unit commendation is conferred on any ship, aircraft, detachment or other unit of the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps that distinguished itself for extremely meritorious service in support of military operations, which were outstanding when compared to other units performing similar service.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.