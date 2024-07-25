Jobs Growth Up, Unchanged in Most Metro Areas in June

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in six, and was unchanged or nearly unchanged in three for the year ending June 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas.





"The Illinois labor market continues to see sufficient payroll jobs expansion across various industries around the state, positioning jobseekers and employers with further opportunities for career growth," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Illinois is proud of its world-class labor force and remains committed to investing in the growth of its strength and diversity."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+1.5%, +1,700), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.4%, +800), and the Bloomington MSA (+0.9%, +900). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Decatur MSA (-1.4%, -700), the Springfield MSA (-1.4%, -1,500), and the Rockford MSA (-1.3%, -1,900). The Danville MSA and the Illinois section of St. Louis MSA each had change in total nonfarm jobs, while the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division saw almost no change in total nonfarm jobs.





Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included Government (nine areas) and Private Education and Health Services (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago Metro Division (+1.7 points to 6.4%), the Danville MSA (+1.6 points to 7.5%), followed by the Bloomington MSA (+1.1 points to 5.3%) and the Carbondale Marion MSA (+1.1 points to 5.8%).

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)



Metropolitan Area June 2024* June 2023** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 5.3% 4.2% 1.1 Carbondale-Marion 5.8% 4.7% 1.1 Champaign-Urbana 5.4% 4.6% 0.8 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 6.4% 4.7% 1.7 Danville 7.5% 5.9% 1.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.0% 4.4% 0.6 Decatur 7.2% 6.2% 1.0 Elgin 5.9% 4.9% 1.0 Kankakee 6.5% 5.6% 0.9 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.2% 4.6% 0.6 Peoria 6.0% 5.0% 1.0 Rockford 6.7% 6.2% 0.5 Springfield 5.2% 4.4% 0.8 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.3% 4.4% 0.9 Illinois Statewide 6.1% 4.8% 1.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised





Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - June 2024



Metropolitan Area June June Over-the-Year 2024* 2023** Change Bloomington MSA 97,800 96,900 900 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,400 56,600 800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 118,700 117,000 1,700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,866,500 3,868,100 -1,600 Danville MSA 26,900 26,900 0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,500 184,500 -2,000 Decatur MSA 47,800 48,500 -700 Elgin Metro Division 268,000 266,700 1,300 Kankakee MSA 43,600 43,400 200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 429,800 430,200 -400 Peoria MSA 172,200 173,700 -1,500 Rockford MSA 146,200 148,100 -1,900 Springfield MSA 108,900 110,400 -1,500 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 243,500 243,500 0 Illinois Statewide 6,212,200 6,190,900 21,300 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 6.7 % 5.0 % 1.7 DuPage County 5.4 % 3.9 % 1.5 Grundy County 6.8 % 4.8 % 2.0 Kendall County 5.8 % 4.3 % 1.5 McHenry County 5.5 % 4.0 % 1.5 Will County 6.3 % 4.6 % 1.7 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 5.6 % 4.8 % 0.8 Kane County 5.9 % 4.9 % 1.0 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 5.5 % 4.7 % 0.8 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 6.5 % 5.6 % 0.9 Cities Aurora City 6.0 % 4.7 % 1.3 Chicago City 7.1 % 5.3 % 1.8 Elgin City 6.2 % 4.9 % 1.3 Joliet City 7.1 % 5.4 % 1.7 Kankakee City 8.3 % 7.2 % 1.1 Naperville City 5.6 % 4.1 % 1.5

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx





Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4 percent in June 2024 from 4.7 percent in June 2023.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -1,600 compared to June 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+12,200), Manufacturing (+9,300), Government (+5,200) and Leisure-Hospitality (+5,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were in Professional-Business Services (-27,300), Retail Trade (-3,900), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-3,100) and Construction (-2,300).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent in June 2024 from 4.9 percent in June 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +1,300 compared to June 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+900), Government (+700) and Wholesale Trade (+400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-1,200), Leisure-Hospitality (-300), Construction (-200) and Information (-200) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.2 percent in June 2024 from 4.6 percent in June 2023.





Total nonfarm employment decreased -400 compared to June 2023. Government (+2,500), Leisure-Hospitality (+2,000) and Wholesale Trade (+400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Professional-Business Services (-2,300), Financial Activities (-1,300), Retail Trade (-800) and Manufacturing (-600) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.5 percent in June 2024 from 5.6 percent in June 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to June 2023. Government (+400), Private Education-Health Services (+100), Leisure-Hospitality (+100) and Wholesale Trade (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-200), Manufacturing (-200) and Retail Trade (-100) sectors recorded employment declines over-the-year.









Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



