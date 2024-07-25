Submit Release
Jobs Growth Up, Unchanged in Most Metro Areas in June

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in six, and was unchanged or nearly unchanged in three for the year ending June 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas.


"The Illinois labor market continues to see sufficient payroll jobs expansion across various industries around the state, positioning jobseekers and employers with further opportunities for career growth," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Illinois is proud of its world-class labor force and remains committed to investing in the growth of its strength and diversity."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+1.5%, +1,700), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.4%, +800), and the Bloomington MSA (+0.9%, +900). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Decatur MSA (-1.4%, -700), the Springfield MSA (-1.4%, -1,500), and the Rockford MSA (-1.3%, -1,900). The Danville MSA and the Illinois section of St. Louis MSA each had change in total nonfarm jobs, while the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division saw almost no change in total nonfarm jobs.


Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included Government (nine areas) and Private Education and Health Services (eight areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago Metro Division (+1.7 points to 6.4%), the Danville MSA (+1.6 points to 7.5%), followed by the Bloomington MSA (+1.1 points to 5.3%) and the Carbondale Marion MSA (+1.1 points to 5.8%).

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area

June 2024*

June 2023**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

5.3%

4.2%

1.1

Carbondale-Marion

5.8%

4.7%

1.1

Champaign-Urbana

5.4%

4.6%

0.8

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

6.4%

4.7%

1.7

Danville

7.5%

5.9%

1.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

5.0%

4.4%

0.6

Decatur

7.2%

6.2%

1.0

Elgin

5.9%

4.9%

1.0

Kankakee

6.5%

5.6%

0.9

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

5.2%

4.6%

0.6

Peoria

6.0%

5.0%

1.0

Rockford

6.7%

6.2%

0.5

Springfield

5.2%

4.4%

0.8

St. Louis (IL-Section)

5.3%

4.4%

0.9

Illinois Statewide

6.1%

4.8%

1.3

* Preliminary** Revised

 

 

 


Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - June 2024

Metropolitan Area

June

June

Over-the-Year

 

2024*

2023**

Change

Bloomington MSA

97,800

96,900

900

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,400

56,600

800

Champaign-Urbana MSA

118,700

117,000

1,700

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,866,500

3,868,100

-1,600

Danville MSA

26,900

26,900

0

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

182,500

184,500

-2,000

Decatur MSA

47,800

48,500

-700

Elgin Metro Division

268,000

266,700

1,300

Kankakee MSA

43,600

43,400

200

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

429,800

430,200

-400

Peoria MSA

172,200

173,700

-1,500

Rockford MSA

146,200

148,100

-1,900

Springfield MSA

108,900

110,400

-1,500

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

243,500

243,500

0

Illinois Statewide

6,212,200

6,190,900

21,300

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jun 2024

Jun 2023

Over-the-Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

6.7 %

5.0 %

1.7

    

DuPage County

5.4 %

3.9 %

1.5

    

Grundy County

6.8 %

4.8 %

2.0

    

Kendall County

5.8 %

4.3 %

1.5

    

McHenry County

5.5 %

4.0 %

1.5

    

Will County

6.3 %

4.6 %

1.7

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

5.6 %

4.8 %

0.8

    

Kane County

5.9 %

4.9 %

1.0

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

5.5 %

4.7 %

0.8

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

          

Kankakee County

6.5 %

5.6 %

0.9

    

Cities

          

Aurora City

6.0 %

4.7 %

1.3

    

Chicago City

7.1 %

5.3 %

1.8

    

Elgin City

6.2 %

4.9 %

1.3

    

Joliet City

7.1 %

5.4 %

1.7

    

Kankakee City

8.3 %

7.2 %

1.1

    

Naperville City

5.6 %

4.1 %

1.5

    

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx


Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4 percent in June 2024 from 4.7 percent in June 2023.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -1,600 compared to June 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+12,200), Manufacturing (+9,300), Government (+5,200) and Leisure-Hospitality (+5,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were in Professional-Business Services (-27,300), Retail Trade (-3,900), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-3,100) and Construction (-2,300).


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent in June 2024 from 4.9 percent in June 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +1,300 compared to June 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+900), Government (+700) and Wholesale Trade (+400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-1,200), Leisure-Hospitality (-300), Construction (-200) and Information (-200) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.2 percent in June 2024 from 4.6 percent in June 2023.


Total nonfarm employment decreased -400 compared to June 2023. Government (+2,500), Leisure-Hospitality (+2,000) and Wholesale Trade (+400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Professional-Business Services (-2,300), Financial Activities (-1,300), Retail Trade (-800) and Manufacturing (-600) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.


Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.5 percent in June 2024 from 5.6 percent in June 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to June 2023. Government (+400), Private Education-Health Services (+100), Leisure-Hospitality (+100) and Wholesale Trade (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-200), Manufacturing (-200) and Retail Trade (-100) sectors recorded employment declines over-the-year.



Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.


