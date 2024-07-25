Submit Release
AG Reyes Joins Law Enforcement Partners to Warn of Fentanyl Increase

Today, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen, U.S. Attorney for Utah Trina Higgins, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown to warn of an increase in fentanyl use in Utah.

The law enforcement officials stressed the importance of understanding the seriousness of this threat and being aware of the prevalence of deadly drugs that contain fentanyl being sold on the street. Tests conducted in DEA labs showed that 7 out of every 10 pills being sold on the street contain a deadly dose of fentanyl.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is committed to protecting our communities from the scourge that is fentanyl.

