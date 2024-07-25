Baratunde Thurston and Katherine Maher To Kick Off Philadelphia’s TED Democracy Fireside Chat Series at the National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2024 – Visit Philadelphia today announced that Emmy-nominated producer, writer and public speaker Baratunde Thurston will join NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher in Philadelphia for the first TED Democracy Fireside Chat, which will take place at the National Constitution Center on July 9.

The TED Democracy Fireside Chat series was created to align with the cultural conversations that take place as we move toward America’s 250th anniversary such as what democracy means in our society and how it could evolve. This free event will be open to the public, with additional community watch parties being held at The Historical Society of Pennsylvania and The Fallser Club.

Thurston and Maher will each be sharing new perspectives on Democracy as a practice with a look at the past and how our actions of today are impacting the future.

The conversations will also include a look at where we go from here and feature a Q&A session facilitated by New York Times best-selling author and journalist, A.J. Jacobs.

“We are so excited to officially kick off our multi-year TED Democracy series with our first fireside chat next month. The fact that we are able to open up these critical conversations to the public in several different ways really highlights what this program is all about,” said Visit Philadelphia president and CEO Angela Val. “This is all about bringing together thought leaders from across the country to take part in important discussions about democracy’s past, present and future and there is no better city to host these talks than where it all started almost 250 years ago.”

The Fireside Chat series serves as a platform to challenge our perspectives on modern democracy and exchange ideas about its influence on our daily lives. This event is the first of three Fireside Chats happening in Philadelphia this year. The series starts with an exploration of the benefits of living in a democracy followed by two additional chats about the importance of active participation and how diverse communities can unite and progress despite their differences. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will participate in a TED Fireside Chat later this year.

“For the next three years, TED and the City of Philadelphia will be putting together events that will foster a renewed spirit of discourse and dialogue all centered around the idea of democracy in America,” said TED CEO Jay Herratti. “With the Fireside Chats this year, the speaker series in 2025 and a day-long event in 2026, there will be something for everyone to check out, whether in person or streaming online.”

Last month, Visit Philadelphia officially announced the launch of the multi-year TED Democracy series focused on the future of democracy as part of its official release of activities, events, and activations surrounding the celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary of independence.

Members of the public interested in attending the Fireside Chat can sign up for a free ticket here. Information about community watch parties can be found visitphilly.com/ted.

