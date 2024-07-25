Decedent Identified* MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Southeast.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, at approximately 1:41 a.m., Seventh District offices responded to the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located a man in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Calvin Moore of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24113754