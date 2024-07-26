Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Leading the Way as U.S. Economy Expands Despite Challenges
EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. economy showed robust growth in July, according to recent S&P surveys, even as high interest rates and lingering inflation continue to pose challenges.
The preliminary reading of the S&P U.S. Services Index of Purchasing Managers surged to a 28-month high of 56.0 in July, signaling significant growth and highlighting the resilience of the services sector. However, the manufacturing PMI fell to a six-month low of 49.5, indicating a dip back into negative territory for manufacturers.
Despite this mixed economic picture, international companies in the health, wellness, and sports nutrition sectors are eager to tap into the lucrative U.S. market. Nutritional Products International (NPI), a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL, is at the forefront of helping these companies navigate the complexities of U.S. market entry.
“Many of these companies have outstanding products but lack the experience and knowledge necessary to penetrate the U.S. market,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI. “With my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, NPI has established the ideal pathway to the marketplace. Essentially, we act as their national headquarters in the U.S.”
NPI’s innovative system allows foreign brands to import, distribute, and promote from a single platform, providing a cost-effective, timely, and profitable approach to entering the U.S. market. “Our comprehensive, turnkey solution manages everything from FDA regulatory compliance, warehousing, logistics, and distribution to getting products on store shelves,” Gould added.
Complementing NPI’s services, InHealth Media, a sister company, delivers high-impact communication services, including national TV tagging campaigns, public relations, and social media outreach. Gould’s extensive experience and connections with major retailers like Costco, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens position NPI’s clients for success in the competitive U.S. market.
“We have deep relationships with key executives and decision-makers across all distribution channels, including food, drug, mass, warehouse clubs, health and nutrition stores, and online,” Gould emphasized.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com and www.inhealthmedia.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
The preliminary reading of the S&P U.S. Services Index of Purchasing Managers surged to a 28-month high of 56.0 in July, signaling significant growth and highlighting the resilience of the services sector. However, the manufacturing PMI fell to a six-month low of 49.5, indicating a dip back into negative territory for manufacturers.
Despite this mixed economic picture, international companies in the health, wellness, and sports nutrition sectors are eager to tap into the lucrative U.S. market. Nutritional Products International (NPI), a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL, is at the forefront of helping these companies navigate the complexities of U.S. market entry.
“Many of these companies have outstanding products but lack the experience and knowledge necessary to penetrate the U.S. market,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI. “With my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, NPI has established the ideal pathway to the marketplace. Essentially, we act as their national headquarters in the U.S.”
NPI’s innovative system allows foreign brands to import, distribute, and promote from a single platform, providing a cost-effective, timely, and profitable approach to entering the U.S. market. “Our comprehensive, turnkey solution manages everything from FDA regulatory compliance, warehousing, logistics, and distribution to getting products on store shelves,” Gould added.
Complementing NPI’s services, InHealth Media, a sister company, delivers high-impact communication services, including national TV tagging campaigns, public relations, and social media outreach. Gould’s extensive experience and connections with major retailers like Costco, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens position NPI’s clients for success in the competitive U.S. market.
“We have deep relationships with key executives and decision-makers across all distribution channels, including food, drug, mass, warehouse clubs, health and nutrition stores, and online,” Gould emphasized.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com and www.inhealthmedia.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
InHealth Media
+1 5615440719
email us here