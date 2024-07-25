Tourism Boom and Sustainable Development Mark a Year of Success for Nayarit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico’s state of Nayarit proudly announces significant achievements in 2024, highlighted by a surge in tourism and steadfast dedication to sustainability. Looking towards the future, Nayarit promises to remain committed to the environment and to top-quality tourism even as Mexico experiences tourism in record numbers. Mexico welcomed an impressive 34.3 million tourists within the first five months of 2024. Nuevo Nayarit has emerged as a top destination, ranking among the top three in Mexico for hotel occupancy with an outstanding 81.8 percent.
Nuevo Nayarit, with its renowned beaches and popular tourist spots such as Bucerías, Punta Mita, Sayulita, Litubú, Rincón de Guayabitos, and Chacala, continues to attract visitors from around the world. Despite the increase in arrivals, Nayarit remains committed to preserving its natural beauty and promoting sustainable tourism.
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort exemplifies this commitment by collaborating with the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas to promote responsible practices among guests, regulate visitor numbers, and ensure the conservation of Islas Marietas and its rich biodiversity for future generations. Similarly, W Punta de Mita fosters the region’s micro-economy by sourcing artisanal goods and organic ingredients from local suppliers. The resort also participates in marine flora and fauna protection through regular beach clean-ups. It has eliminated plastic use through the “no straw needed” campaign, promoting products based on organic waste to reduce disposable material consumption.
The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks has recognized Nayarit’s beaches as some of the cleanest in the country. Nuevo Nayarit’s beach holds the prestigious Blue Flag certification and ranks fourth among Mexico’s top ten cleanest beaches. Other Blue Flag beaches in Nayarit include the Riviera Nayarit Marina and the Marina Fonatur in San Blas.
Investment in Nayarit’s infrastructure continues to soar, with the upcoming Tepic-Riviera Nayarit International Airport poised to accommodate international flights. The airport’s ongoing modernization includes expanding facilities, improving infrastructure, and implementing state-of-the-art technology to ensure passenger comfort and security. Upon completion, the airport will be able to receive up to four million passengers annually.
The airport is expected to be fully operational in the first trimester of 2025. The opening will include new jet bridges, more than 33,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, and a new car rental center with international brands like Avis, Budget, and Hertz franchises. The entire immigration process will also be digital.
The airport completed its first international test flight in April, marking a pivotal step in its transformation. The decision to rebrand was a strategic one to position the airport as the gateway to Riviera Nayarit. Seventy-two percent of visitors who come to Nayarit do so for tourism, and 60 percent of those visitors are international tourists. The expansion of global flight operations at the Riviera Nayarit International Airport will enhance connectivity with major cities across North America, as the airport is currently in negotiation with several gateways across the US and Canada.
Nayarit’s hotel sector is also experiencing unprecedented growth, with at least ten new openings planned by 2026. Major hotel investors, including AMResorts, Grupo Vidanta, Marriott International, and Melia, are spearheading this expansion. Family-friendly hotels such as Iberostar Grand and the Cirque du Soleil theme park will enhance Nayarit’s appeal as a premier destination for all ages. The development plan also includes opening Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Westin, Autograph Collection, and Ritz-Carlton properties. Melia Hotels International Group will introduce the Gran Melia Hotel in Riviera Nayarit with 180 rooms and suites and the Hotel Zel Sayulita in 2025. The Belmont brand will debut its Milaroca hotel in 2025, while Montage and Pendry are slated to open within the Punta Mita complex in 2026.
This increase in hotel bookings to the Riviera Nayarit is also seen in an increase in arrivals to the three airports that serve the state, including the Bay of Banderas; which has surged with over 3.7 million arrivals by air in the first half of 2024. This marks a 2.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.
Nayarit’s progress in 2024 underscores its status as a leading destination that harmonizes tourism growth with sustainable practices, ensuring that its natural treasures and vibrant culture continue to thrive for future generations.
About Riviera Nayarit
Riviera Nayarit, stretching along Mexico's Pacific coast, is one of Mexico’s premier destinations known for its beautiful beaches, luxurious resorts, and vibrant local culture. Spanning nearly 200 miles, this region offers diverse activities, from surfing in Sayulita and whale watching in Banderas Bay to exploring the charming towns of San Pancho, Rincon de Guayabitos, and San Blas. The area is also rich in biodiversity, featuring lush jungles and serene islands like the Islas Marietas and Islas Marias, the Galapagos Islands of Mexico. With some of Mexico’s most luxurious and exclusive hotels and resorts, Riviera Nayarit blends natural beauty with cultural experiences, making it a sought-after spot for relaxation and adventure.
For photos, click Here!
Media contact:
Gustavo Rivas-Solis
gustavo@enroutecommunications.com
Nayarit Tourism Board
For photos, click Here!
Media contact:
Gustavo Rivas-Solis
gustavo@enroutecommunications.com
Nayarit Tourism Board
