Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,096 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,654 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery in Enosburg X2

UPDATE

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002919 & 24A2003471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                   

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 6 and 26, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley, Main St in Enosburgh

VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery x2

 

ACCUSED:  Anthony Ryan                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Jolley

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 6, 2024, and May 26, 2024, the Vermont State Police began investigations into armed robberies at the Jolley in Enosburgh. The original press releases are below. Anthony Ryan, 33, of Richard was arrested for assault and robbery in connection to these robberies.

 

Ryan was arrested in South Carolina and extradited back to Vermont for a parole violation warrant. He is currently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

For court purposes the cases of the robberies will remain under one case number, 24A2002919.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/20/24 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Franklin Co.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included due to be incarcerated.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier                             

STATION: Williston State Police barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 0015

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Just after midnight, on 05/26/2024, Troopers from the St Albans barracks were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Workers at the Jolley on Main St in Enosburg, reported a male entered the store with his shirt pulled up over his face, told them he had a weapon and demanded money. The male then fled the area on foot with cash from one of the registers. He was described as approximately 5'10", wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.  

 

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the State Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or, by using the form available at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.

 

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A- Williston Barracks

Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov

 

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Det. Trooper Vienna Gildea                          

STATION:     St. Albans           

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 @ 03:41 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store - 424 Main St. Enosburg Falls VT

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown / Under Investigation                                           

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Jolley Convenience Store in Enosburg Falls, VT.  No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect was alleged to enter the store, brandished a knife and demanded/ was provided tobacco products and cash. 

 

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a puffy black coat, camo mask, blue jeans and red shoes. (see attached pics)

 

Detectives are also looking to identify a second person of interest seen near the store about an hour after the robbery. He is seen in the third picture.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.

 

 

 

You just read:

UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery in Enosburg X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more