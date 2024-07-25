UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery in Enosburg X2
UPDATE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002919 & 24A2003471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 6 and 26, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley, Main St in Enosburgh
VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery x2
ACCUSED: Anthony Ryan
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Jolley
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 6, 2024, and May 26, 2024, the Vermont State Police began investigations into armed robberies at the Jolley in Enosburgh. The original press releases are below. Anthony Ryan, 33, of Richard was arrested for assault and robbery in connection to these robberies.
Ryan was arrested in South Carolina and extradited back to Vermont for a parole violation warrant. He is currently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
For court purposes the cases of the robberies will remain under one case number, 24A2002919.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/20/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court- Franklin Co.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included due to be incarcerated.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CASE#: 24A2003471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Williston State Police barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 0015
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Just after midnight, on 05/26/2024, Troopers from the St Albans barracks were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Workers at the Jolley on Main St in Enosburg, reported a male entered the store with his shirt pulled up over his face, told them he had a weapon and demanded money. The male then fled the area on foot with cash from one of the registers. He was described as approximately 5'10", wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the State Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or, by using the form available at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A- Williston Barracks
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
CASE#: 24A2002919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 @ 03:41 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store - 424 Main St. Enosburg Falls VT
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Jolley Convenience Store in Enosburg Falls, VT. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect was alleged to enter the store, brandished a knife and demanded/ was provided tobacco products and cash.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a puffy black coat, camo mask, blue jeans and red shoes. (see attached pics)
Detectives are also looking to identify a second person of interest seen near the store about an hour after the robbery. He is seen in the third picture.
Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.