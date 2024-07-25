Providence Hill Sporting Club to Host 2025 NSCA US Open

Providence Hill to Host 2025 US Open

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next spring, Providence Hill in Hinds County, Mississippi, will welcome nearly 1,500 participants from across the country for the prestigious NSCA US Open. This renowned competition will draw sporting clay enthusiasts of all skill levels to one of Mississippi’s most scenic outdoor venues.

Providence Hill, spanning over 1,200 acres and known for its exceptional outdoor recreational offerings, has been selected as the host location for the event. Following recent changes in ownership, Providence Hill Sporting Club has made significant enhancements to its facilities, particularly its shooting clay program, to ensure a top-notch experience for competitors and visitors alike.

“We have been given the opportunity to host the 2025 US Open, and with that show the shooting community what Providence Hill is capable of,” said Wiverson Trecenti, CEO. “We have been attending all major events to make sure we give our shooters and guests the best experience that our club has to offer. A lot has improved over the course of the past few years, and we are thrilled about using all amenities, and unique shooting grounds, combined with exceptional southern hospitality.”

As one of the premier sporting clubs in the South, Providence Hill’s selection by the NSCA underscores their mutual commitment to creating an atmosphere of healthy competition and meaningful fellowship.

“Come join us for the U.S. Open at one of the nicest facilities in the country,” said Jimmy Grant, Director of Sporting Operations and the Conservancy. “We promise you some great southern hospitality.”

The 2025 US Open takes place April 28th through May 4th, 2025. Online registration for the 2025 US Open can be completed by visiting www.usopen2025.net. For more information about Providence Hill, visit their website at www.providencehill.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@providencehillms).

About Providence Hill

Sculpted by the ancient path of the Mississippi River, over 1,200 acres of incredible land was purchased by the original owners as a private family retreat. The property was then transformed into a sporting paradise and equestrian estate by renowned land and wildlife management expert, James Grant. Now under new ownership, Providence Hill aims to provide the world’s top sporting lifestyle resort and private club.

About the National Sporting Clays Association

NSCA is the largest Sporting Clays association in the world and the governing body for the sport in the U.S. We keep records of our members’ scores in competition, register shoots for the clubs and associations, hold the National Championship each year, and provide myriad awards for outstanding achievements.