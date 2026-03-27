Highland Village and EK Home to Partner with First Tee – Central Mississippi for Mini Masters Event this Saturday

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premiere shopping, dining and lifestyle destination, and EK Home, a recognized interior design showroom, design consultant and retail destination, are partnering with First Tee – Central Mississippi to host the second annual Mini Masters event on Saturday, March 28th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Highland Village Courtyard. Young players and families are invited to test their putting skills and play through creative golf stations, including fun challenges like tic-tac-toe putting and a full-swing hitting station.

Mini Masters will offer families a chance to learn more about First Tee’s mission to build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices in young people from ages five to 18 through the game of golf in Hinds, Rankin and Madison County. First Tee coaches and staff will be in attendance to guide participants, share tips and introduce kids to the values and life skills inherent in the game of golf. All ages are welcome.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with First Tee – Central Mississippi to host Mini Masters,” said Erik Kegler, owner of EK Home. “Not only does Mini Masters offer kids and teens a chance to discover a new passion, but it also introduces families to an organization that will provide their children with mentors, community and memorable lessons.”

EK Home will donate 20% of all sales on March 28th to support the youth programs of First Tee – Central Mississippi. Guests can also expect a variety of exciting door prizes and giveaways.

“First Tee – Central Mississippi is grateful to be partnering with Highland Village and EK Home to host our second annual Mini Masters,” said Margo Coleman, the Executive Director of First Tee – Central Mississippi. “After hosting our first Mini Masters last spring, we knew this was an event we had to bring back. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with youth of all ages, introducing them to a new sport and offering them a glimpse into the experience our programs offer. We look forward to further connecting with local families and providing more kids and teens with a supportive community that allows them to thrive.”

For more information about Highland Village’s events and property happenings, please follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram. More information about First Tee – Central Mississippi’s programs and future outreach events can be found at @firstteecentralms on Facebook and Instagram. Finally, for updates on EK Home’s showroom, retail and consultant services, please follow EK Home on Facebook at Erik Kegler Interiors and on Instagram @ekhomeofficial.

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About First Tee – Central Mississippi

First Tee — Central Mississippi is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Jackson, MS. First Tee — Central Mississippi offers programs to youth in the tri-county area, Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Our programs are open to boys and girls ages 5-18 and offer them an opportunity to learn life lessons through the game of golf. First Tee provides a structured life skills curriculum to teach character education, personal and social responsibility, and golf instruction. For more information, visit firstteecentralmississippi.org and follow @firstteecentralms on Facebook and Instagram.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasting a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a Courtyard catch-up to a date night out and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village.

Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

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