MC Law Awards Medgar Wiley Evers Posthumous Degree

On stage during the presentation of the Honorary Doctor of Laws are, from left, MC Provost and Executive Vice President Mike Highfield, Chris Daniel, Wanda Evers, Carolyn Evers Cockrell, Reena Evers-Everette, MC President Blake Thompson, and MC Law Dean John Anderson.

State Treasurer David McRae Provides Commencement Address

As Mississippi College marks its bicentennial, we are honored to recognize Medgar Wiley Evers with this posthumous degree.” — Dr. Blake Thompson, Mississippi College President

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi College School of Law today (May 15) hosted its Spring Commencement, where university leadership presented a posthumous Honorary Doctor of Laws degree to the family of Mississippi civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers. During the ceremony, alumnus and State Treasurer David McRae delivered the commencement address to more than 100 graduates and gathered guests.

“As Mississippi College marks its bicentennial, we are proud to welcome MC Law alum and State Treasurer David McRae as our speaker, and honored to recognize Medgar Wiley Evers with this posthumous degree,” said Dr. Blake Thompson, president of Mississippi College.

This recognition comes at a meaningful moment for Mississippi College, as the University celebrates its bicentennial and MC Law marks its 50th anniversary. At the ceremony, the Evers family was presented with the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree along with a framed citation commemorating Evers’ life, leadership and impact. The ceremony also included a prerecorded message from his wife, Myrlie Evers-Williams.

"MC Law is humbled and honored that its name will now be forever linked with that of Medgar Wiley Evers through the awarding of this Honorary Doctor of Laws degree," said MC Law Dean John Anderson.

Though widely remembered for his leadership and impact in the civil rights movement, Evers also held a personal aspiration to attend law school. The presentation of this posthumous degree reflects both that aspiration and the Evers family’s desire to see it honored.

“It was a dream of our father’s to attend law school, but he was denied that opportunity,” said Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of Medgar Wiley Evers. “That rejection fueled his passion to fight for desegregation in the South for the rest of his life. This honor means so much to us as his family members and honors our father’s life and all that he advocated for in a powerful way.”

Accepting the degree were members of Evers’ family, including his daughter, Reena Evers-Everette; Wanda Evers; and Carolyn Evers Cockrell. Chris Daniel, a 2002 graduate of MC Law who proposed the degree initiative and has longstanding ties to the Evers family, accompanied the family for the presentation.

“I felt a connection to Medgar as a fellow war veteran,” explained Daniel. “It’s apparent to me that he would have been a great law student and lawyer had he been given the same opportunity I received.”

“Evers’ courage, intellect and strong moral compass encapsulate everything MC represents. Our hope is that this moment acknowledges his incredible legacy and his aspiration to pursue a legal education,” said Patricia Bennett, Dean Emerita at MC Law.

The 2026 MC Law commencement address was given by State Treasurer David McRae, a member of the MC Law Class of 2010 who has served as Treasurer for the State of Mississippi since 2020. He also serves on the Board of Directors for both the National Association of State Treasurers and the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers, and is a member of the Mississippi Bar. Before taking office, McRae was Managing Partner of McRae Investments. During his time at MC Law, McRae served as Chief Justice of the Honor Court.

“I’m honored to deliver the keynote at my alma mater on this momentous occasion,” said McRae. “Medgar Wiley Evers’ enduring legacy and dedication to fairness and equality are inspirations for all Mississippians, and this recognition is a meaningful step in honoring a man who continues to impact both our state and nation.”

More information about Spring Commencement can be found at law.mc.edu/students/graduation.

###

About Mississippi College

Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is a private, Christian university and is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Mississippi College will celebrate its bicentennial throughout 2026, honoring 200 years of academic excellence. Learn more at mc.edu.

About The Mississippi College School of Law

The Mississippi College School of Law is a private, Christian law school located in Jackson, Mississippi. Committed to academic excellence and the integration of faith and learning, MC Law prepares students to practice law with integrity, professionalism, and a dedication to service. Through rigorous legal education, practical training opportunities, and a strong sense of community, the school of law equips graduates to lead and serve in Mississippi and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.