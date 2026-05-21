HIGHLAND VILLAGE WELCOMES JOSEPH, ﻿ ﻿A SOUTHERN LUXURY BOUTIQUE

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premier retail, dining and entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce the addition of Joseph to the Village. Previously located in Maison Weiss, Joseph will be opening its own storefront next to Buff City Soap this summer.

“Our new storefront will allow us to provide Jackson shoppers with an even wider selection of luxury shoes and accessories,” said Joseph owner Barrie Wexner Wurzburg. “We are grateful for the connections we’ve formed with Jackson shoppers at Maison Weiss over the years and look forward to bringing more high-quality items to shoppers seeking the best of the best.”

Founded in 1930 by the Wexner family, Joseph has become one of the most recognized high fashion specialty stores in the South, with locations in New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee. The luxury boutique carries a variety of shoes and accessories from the most forward fashion designers, including YSL, Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Givenchy, Tom Ford and more.

“We are excited to see Joseph expand its space and line of products at Highland Village,” said Linda Martin, general manager of Highland Village. “Joseph quickly became a customer favorite at Maison Weiss, and we know their designer products will become a favorite for even more customers with their new space.”

Alterations to the space are currently underway with plans to open this summer. For more information about Joseph, visit josephstores.com. For updates on Joseph’s opening and other property happenings, please follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

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