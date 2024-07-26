NCEC All-American Camp Kansas City AUG 24th
The Camp where Stars are Found!”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCEC All-American Football Camp coming to Kansas City
NCEC National College Evaluation Camp in the Kansas City area. This prestigious event, a cornerstone for aspiring football athletes, will be held on August 24th at the Olathe District Activity Center, located at 20925 W 159th St, Olathe, KS. It is in partner with OP Football Academy and EOE, Kansas City Based football Groups.
The NCEC camp, known for drawing top talent, has historically been a launchpad for many high-level prospects. Previous attendees include notable names like Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Brown, Trayvon Mullen, and Mecole Hardman. These camps have proven to be pivotal in showcasing skills and securing major scholarship offers for many young athletes. The event will feature a comprehensive evaluation process, including the 40-yard dash, broad jump, pro agility shuttle, and various drills culminating in one-on-one matchups. This structured environment allows participants to demonstrate their abilities and compete against the best in their age group. Derrick Tatum, the driving force behind Elite Talent Football, shared his insights on the importance of the camp: "As camp season proceeds, many top prospects display their talents against the best around to prove they are worthy of major scholarship offers.
One of the best camps to showcase their skills is the NCEC camp. Multiple high-level prospects over the years have competed at this camp, and many of today's campers will become impact players at the next level."
The camp has been instrumental in the development of numerous athletes who have excelled at the collegiate level. Past top recruits include Ricky White of UNLV, a Biletnikoff Award finalist and one of the top wide receivers in NCAA, and Javon Baker, a first-team All-Conference Big 12 player. Another standout is Kool-Aid McKinstry, projected as a second-round pick.
Past Years Camps featured a host of current top prospects. Among them is Julian Lewis, the #1 quarterback in the 2026 class committed to USC, who recently broke Georgia records. Additionally, Anquan Fegans, the #2 safety in the USA, was a top performer at last year's camp. Martels Carter, the #9 safety in the 2025 class and a Kentucky commit particpated in the camp as well.
Top middle school players will have the opportunity to be invited to the Army Bowl Middle School Combine. High school players who excel will be added to the All-American Watchlist, providing further exposure and opportunities to advance their football careers.
The camp is open to athletes in grades 5-8 and 9-12. Interested participants can register for the camp here. For more information about Elite Talent Football and its programs, visit www.elitetalentfootball.com.
