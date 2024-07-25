Protecting the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, OR from CBRN Threats

Athletes from across the nation gathered to compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, and the city's streets were full of fans, family members, and media from around the world. Beneath the excitement and energy, there was a team of dedicated professionals working tirelessly to ensure the safety of everyone present.

The Mobile Detection Deployment Program (MDDP) of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) was present from June 21-30 and had prepared extensively for the event. The team, a specialized unit trained to monitor and detect chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, had been working for months to assist state and local partners in securing the event. Their mission was clear: protect the athletes, spectators, and the city of Eugene from any potential CBRN threats.

Upon hitting the ground, the MDDP team sprang into action and remained fully engaged throughout the event, deploying to key locations around the stadium. The team used special equipment fitted with state-of-the-art CBRN detection technology to discreetly provide protection in an undercover fashion.

In addition to technological measures, the CWMD team had conducted rigorous training with local law enforcement and emergency responders. Together, they practiced response protocols for various CBRN scenarios, ensuring seamless coordination in the event of an emergency.

As the Trials began, athletes sprinted down the tracks, hurled javelins through the air, and jumped over hurdles, unaware of the meticulous efforts to keep them safe. Spectators cheered, their excitement echoing through the stadium. Behind the scenes, the CWMD team quietly monitored, ready to respond at a moment's notice.

The CWMD MDDP team's efforts were successful, and the events proceeded safely and smoothly.

In the days that followed, Eugene's successful hosting of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials proved to be a model of security and safety. The CWMD MDDP team is ever ready to provide preventative support and remains vigilant and prepared to protect against CBRN threats to ensure the safety of future events. Their dedication and expertise serve as a testament to the importance of preparedness and the unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives.

CWMD serves as the Department of Homeland Security's focal point for countering weapons of mass destruction efforts. By supporting operational partners across federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels, CWMD coordinates DHS efforts to safeguard the United States against CBRN threats.