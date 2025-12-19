ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Rapists and Violent Assailants

ICE is sending criminal illegal aliens home for the holidays

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, forcible rape, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

“ICE law enforcement officers are sending criminal illegal aliens where they should have been all along – HOME for the holidays,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested convicted pedophiles, rapists, and violent assailants. In a historic year of record-breaking achievements under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS law enforcement arrested more than 605,000 illegal aliens—70% of ICE arrests have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This is just the beginning.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jose Oscar Marquez-Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

Marlon Ramirez-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of forcible rape in Los Angeles, California.

Esteban Silva-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of strangulation - applying pressure to throat or neck, and endangering the welfare of a child in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Jose Garza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Floresville, Texas.

Arturo Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of theft, possession of a controlled substance or paraphernalia in South Oroville, California.

