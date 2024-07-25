Submit Release
Baltimore County Man Facing Felony Assault Charges Following An Alleged Road Rage Incident

Maryland State Police News Release

(Glen Burnie, MD) – Troopers arrested a Baltimore County man yesterday evening on felony assault and gun charges following an alleged road rage incident in Anne Arundel County. 

The accused is identified as Reginald Johnson, 37, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland.  Johnson is currently charged with felony assault, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses.  Johnson was arrested on Wednesday evening and is currently held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. 

Johnson was identified and arrested after a complainant alleged that a motorist brandished a red handgun during a roadway dispute on I-97 near I-895 on July 17. An investigation by Maryland State Troopers resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm from the vehicle he was operating yesterday.

Johnson was arrested without incident and transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.  Johnson faces a mandatory five-year prison sentence if convicted.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired and aggressive driving, obey the speed limit and don’t drive distracted to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston were each murdered on Maryland highways. If you have information relating to these murders or other highway gun crimes, contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887.

The investigation continues …

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

