Burke’s Restoration Opens New Spokane, WA Office

Burke’s Restoration is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Spokane location providing damage repair and restoration services for Spokane County.

We’re extremely excited to be opening this new office in Spokane,”” — Tiffani Meece, Director of Business Development at FLEET Response

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burke’s Restoration is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location in Spokane, WA.

On July 21st, 2024, we officially opened this exciting new location. This new facility provides fast and effective commercial and residential services for water damage restoration, storm damage restoration, fire damage restoration, biohazard remediation, crime scene clean-up, and mold remediation.

This service expansion comes after more than 12 years of successful market leadership and an ever-increasing demand for our client-centric services throughout the greater Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Metro Area. With 24/7 emergency response service, led by a dedicated team of industry professionals, our Rapid Reliable Care™ promise provides a complete solution, including remediation, restoration and reconstruction, to get our customers back to their life fast when an emergency occurs.

“We’re extremely excited to be opening this new office in Spokane,” said Tiffani Meece, Director of Business Development at FLEET Response, the parent company for Burke’s Restoration. “Burke’s Restoration has been serving the Spokane Valley for over a decade. This new office allows us to provide even faster response times and better service to homeowners and business owners who experience the devastation associated with a disaster.”

Our commercial services provide clients with proactive tools, including the development of a comprehensive Emergency Business Protection Plan™ to ensure they can get back to work with business as usual as quickly as possible, no matter what happens.

We are excited to share this development with the Spokane community and look forward to helping homeowners and business get back to their lives quickly when emergencies happen. Burke’s Restoration is dedicated to our purpose: To Empower Better Lives and is committed to our core values of: We Lead with Heart, We Deliver Excellence, We Own It, and We Foster Community.

Learn more about our work and connect with us at https://www.burkesrestorationservices.com.

About Burke’s Restoration Service

Burke’s has been the premier restoration company in the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Post Falls area since 2012, with emergency services available 24/7. We are a proud FLEET Response company. FLEET Response represents a new way of thinking about restoration. They’re a people business, composed owned, high-service, local companies, across the country.

