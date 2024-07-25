Girder Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 29 Structure at U.S. Highway 212 in Watertown

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Contact:

Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 212 at the Interstate 29 junction in Watertown. Work will be completed above the roadway to repair the damaged girder on the I-29 bridge. Westbound traffic on Highway 212 will be reduced to one lane during the construction with a 10-ft. width restriction in place.

One lane of traffic on I-29 has been closed across the damaged bridge since earlier this spring due to a vehicle strike. Once the girder repair is completed, this lane on I-29 will be reopened to normal traffic. The work to repair the damaged girders is anticipated to take five weeks to complete.

Industrial Builders Inc. of Fargo, ND is the primary contractor for this $490,000 project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-