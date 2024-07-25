Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,662 in the last 365 days.

Girder Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 29 Structure at U.S. Highway 212 in Watertown

For Immediate Release: 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Contact
Bryce R. Olson PE,  Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 212 at the Interstate 29 junction in Watertown. Work will be completed above the roadway to repair the damaged girder on the I-29 bridge. Westbound traffic on Highway 212 will be reduced to one lane during the construction with a 10-ft. width restriction in place.

One lane of traffic on I-29 has been closed across the damaged bridge since earlier this spring due to a vehicle strike. Once the girder repair is completed, this lane on I-29 will be reopened to normal traffic. The work to repair the damaged girders is anticipated to take five weeks to complete.    

Industrial Builders Inc. of Fargo, ND is the primary contractor for this $490,000 project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Girder Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 29 Structure at U.S. Highway 212 in Watertown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more