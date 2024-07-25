Study: Fighting period poverty has huge social, academic, financial benefits

Having adequate menstrual supplies allows people to work, study and socialize more; have more money to pay for things like rent and food; and lowers stress.

This is clear evidence for funders and policymakers that support of period supply banks is a great strategy to help communities prosper.”
— Kelley E.C. Massengale, PhD, Alliance for Period Supplies
NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who receive free period supplies realize significant health and financial gains, a study published in the current issue of Women’s Health finds.

Participants reported that having adequate menstrual supplies allows them to work, study and socialize more; have more money to pay for things like rent and food; and experience lower stress and increased feelings of safety.

The study surveyed clients of 20 different period supply programs in 14 states that are members of the Alliance for Period Supplies. Participants answered questions at the beginning of the study and after receiving period supplies from these nonprofits for one year. Previous research shows that two in five people in the United States cannot afford the supplies they need for their period.

“What’s striking about the results is how large the benefits are and how many areas of life they touch,” said lead author Kelley E.C. Massengale, PhD, director of research and statistics at the Alliance for Period Supplies. “This is clear evidence for funders and policymakers that support of period supply banks is a great strategy to help communities prosper.”

Some key findings of the study:

• At baseline, people were missing 7.8 days of work, school, or similar activities because they did not have the supplies to manage their periods. After one year of being served by a period supply bank, that was reduced to 1.2 days.

• At the beginning of the study 72.4% of participants said that they had to choose between buying period products or something else that they or their families needed, e.g. gas for the car, medicine, etc. After one year of service, that was cut in half, with only 36.3% reporting making such choices.

• While 93% initially reported negative emotions in the last year because they did not have period supplies, only 33% reported this kind of distress after a year of service.

“This is why the Alliance for Period Supplies exists,” said CEO Joanne Goldblum. “When people lack material basic needs, it limits so many aspects of their lives. In giving out free period supplies, our allied members are also giving out opportunity and health.”

The study was co-authored by Kelsey M. Bowman, Lynn H. Comer and Susan Van Ness.

The Alliance for Period Supplies -- a program of the National Diaper Bank Network -- works to end period poverty by supporting independent, nonprofit supply banks; public education; research; and advocacy efforts to change public policy. It launched in 2018 with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®. More information is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org.



About

The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork). In May 2018, the organization launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 140 Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies), Instagram (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

National Diaper Bank Network

