THE IMPORTANCE OF BRASS FASTENERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Bolt & Screw Corp. carries a large inventory of Brass fasteners due to the broad customer base that requires them. Brass fasteners are hardware components made from brass, a metal alloy primarily composed of copper and zinc.
They are used extensively in various applications where corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity, and aesthetic appeal are important. Brass fasteners come in different types including screws, nuts, bolts, washers, and rivets, and are favored for their durability and attractive golden appearance.
Brass components are important for several reasons:
1. Corrosion Resistance: Brass is highly resistant to corrosion, especially in comparison to iron or steel. This makes brass components suitable for use in environments where moisture or chemicals are present, such as marine or industrial settings.
2. Aesthetic Appeal: Brass has a warm, golden color that many find visually appealing. This makes brass components popular in decorative applications, architectural hardware, and furniture.
3. Ease of Machining: Brass is a relatively soft metal compared to steel or iron, making it easier to machine into intricate shapes and threads. This property enhances its versatility in manufacturing processes.
4. Electrical Conductivity: Brass is a good conductor of electricity, which is advantageous in applications where electrical conductivity is required, such as in electrical connectors and terminals.
5. Low Friction: Brass has a low coefficient of friction, which can reduce wear and tear in moving parts and applications where components need to slide or rotate.
6. Durability: Brass components are durable and long-lasting, providing reliable performance over time without significant degradation.
7. Non-Sparking Properties: Brass does not produce sparks when struck, making it suitable for use in environments where sparking could be hazardous, such as in explosive atmospheres or around flammable materials.
They are commonly used in industries such as electronics, automotive, construction, and marine applications. “Allied Bolt and Screw carries not only one of the largest inventories of Brass fasteners in the industry consisting of bolts, nuts, washers, machine screws, wood screws and threaded rods, but also Bronze bolts, nuts, washers and wood screws. Brass and Bronze fasteners are used in a variety of applications and industries such as woodworking, electrical and manufacturing”, said Neil Goldberg.
Overall, the combination of corrosion resistance, aesthetic appeal, ease of machining, and electrical conductivity makes brass components crucial in a wide range of industries and applications.
Allied Bolt and Screw Corporation was incorporated in Massachusetts by Richard ‘Dick’ Goldberg and now managed by his son, Neil Goldberg. The company has built strong relationships since 1961 with an expansive quality inventory, exceptional service and highly valued customer appreciation. For more information, please visit our website, www.alliedbolt.com.
Neil Goldberg
ALLIED BOLT AND SCREW CORPORATION
