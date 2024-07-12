THE ADVANTAGES OF STAINLESS STEEL FASTENERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Bolt and Screw Corp. has one of the largest stainless steel fasteners inventories nationally. Stainless Steel Fasteners are important specialized hardware components such as bolts, nuts, screws, and washers made from stainless steel. Stainless steel is chosen for fasteners due to its excellent corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal.
Here are some key characteristics and advantages of stainless steel fasteners:
1. Corrosion Resistance: Stainless steel is highly resistant to corrosion, making it ideal for applications where exposure to moisture or corrosive environments is a concern.
2. Strength: Stainless steel fasteners typically offer good strength and are suitable for a wide range of industrial and construction applications.
3. Aesthetic Appeal: The bright, clean appearance of stainless steel makes it popular for applications where aesthetics are important, such as architectural projects or consumer products.
4. Hygienic Properties: Stainless steel is easy to clean and maintain, making it suitable for applications in industries like food processing, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.
5. Temperature Resistance: Stainless steel retains its mechanical properties at both high and low temperatures, making it versatile for various operating conditions.
6. Longevity: Stainless steel fasteners are known for their durability and long lifespan, reducing maintenance costs over time.
7. Variety of Grades: There are different grades of stainless steel available, each with specific properties suited to different environments and applications (e.g., austenitic, martensitic, ferritic grades).
8. Non-magnetic Options: Some stainless steel grades are non-magnetic, which can be advantageous in certain applications.
"We feel it's necessary at Allied Bolt and Screw to carry one of the most diversified inventories of Stainless Steel fasteners consisting of bolts, screws, nuts, washers, rods, studs and anchors in the industry. Contractors and manufacturers throughout the country have been depending on us for their varied corrosion-resistant requirements for over 60 years", said Neil Goldberg.
Allied Bolt and Screw Corporation was incorporated in Massachusetts by Richard ‘Dick’ Goldberg and now managed by his son, Neil Goldberg. The company has built strong relationships since 1961 with an expansive quality inventory, exceptional service and highly valued customer appreciation. For more information, please visit our website, www.alliedbolt.com.
Neil Goldberg
Neil Goldberg
ALLIED BOLT AND SCREW CORPORATION
+1 781-821-8870
sales@alliedbolt.com
