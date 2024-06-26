Sink Hardware Makes Installation an Easy Task
CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Installing a sink can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to working with hard materials such as marble or granite. However, with the right sink hardware, this task can become a breeze. Sink hardware plays a crucial role in the installation process, and having the right tools and equipment can make all the difference.
Sink Clips, Brass Inserts, Screws, Forged Wing Nuts, Threaded Studs, Washer Wing Nuts, Flange Nuts, Zinc Flat Washers
The importance of sink hardware cannot be overlooked. From sink clips to mounting brackets, these small but essential pieces of hardware ensure that the sink is securely installed and functions properly. Avoid any potential issues or complications during the installation process with the right hardware. The following products are in-stock at Allied Bolt & Screw Corporation and consist of the sink hardware line:
• SINK CLIPS (500/Box)
• Solid Surface Countertop 10/32 X 1/4″ KNURLED BRASS INSERTS (500/Box)
• ROUND SINK DISC WITH 1/4-20 X 3/4 STUD (100/Box)
• Solid Surface Countertop 10/32 SCREWS (100/Box)
• Solid Surface and Stone Countertop 10/32 FORGED WING NUTS (100/Box)
• Stone Countertop 10/24 SCREWS (100/Box)
• Stone Countertop 10/32 X 1-1/2″ THREADED STUDS (500/Box)
• Solid Surface and Stone Countertop WASHER BASE WING NUTS 10-32 (100/Box)
• Solid Surface and Stone Countertop WASHER BASE WING NUTS 1/4-20 (100/Box)
• Solid Surface and Stone Countertop 10/32 FLANGE NUTS (100/Box)
• #10 SAE FLAT WASHERS ZINC PLATED
One of the main benefits of using high-quality sink hardware is the ease of installation. With the right tools, save time and effort making the entire process smoother and more efficient. Additionally, using the correct hardware can also help prevent any damage to your sink or countertop, ensuring a long-lasting and durable installation. This is especially important when working with hard materials that require precision and care.
"We stock one of the most diverse Sink Clip lines in the industry. We believe that undermount sinks need to be installed properly in all materials, therefore we find it absolutely necessary to carry several options for installation" said Neil Goldberg.
Allied Bolt & Screw understands the importance of having the right sink hardware for a successful installation by offering a wide range of high-quality sink hardware that is designed to make your installation process easier and hassle-free. Our products are made with durability and functionality in mind, ensuring that your sink is installed securely and functions smoothly. So, whether you're a do-it-yourself enthusiast or a professional contractor, trust Allied Bolt & Screw for all your sink hardware needs.
In conclusion, when it comes to installing a sink in hard materials, having the right sink hardware is crucial. It not only makes the installation process easier but also ensures a secure and long-lasting installation. With the right tools and equipment, you can save time, effort, and avoid any potential issues.
Allied Bolt and Screw Corporation was incorporated in Massachusetts by Richard ‘Dick’ Goldberg and now managed by his son, Neil Goldberg. The company has built strong relationships since 1961 with an expansive quality inventory, exceptional service and highly valued
Neil Goldberg, Allied Bolt & Scfew Discusses his Sink Hardware Inventory