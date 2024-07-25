Submit Release
MSD Commission meets July 30 and 31

July 25, 2024

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSDHS) Public Safety Commission Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.  The agenda can be found here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MSDHS/Meetings.

What: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Meeting
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:30 to noon on Wednesday
Where: Amerant Bank Arena
  Chairman’s Club
              1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323
 
Parking: Media and public parking is designated through Gate 5 in Lot B.
The Florida Channel will be streaming the meeting live at https://thefloridachannel.org/.
 
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is an independent body with members appointed by the Governor, Senate President and House Speaker.   Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is the chairman. 

