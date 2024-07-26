Submit Release
Gov. Justice appoints John McHugh as acting Secretary for the Department of Administration

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced John McHugh as acting Secretary for the Department of Administration, replacing Mark Scott, who served in the position since 2021.

McHugh most recently served as the Deputy Secretary of Administration and Director of the General Services Division. A state employee since 2006, McHugh brings extensive knowledge and experience to his role, holding previous leadership positions in the Real Estate Division, Right of Way Division, and at the Board of Medicine.

Additionally, McHugh brings extensive experience from his tenure with the West Virginia Military Authority's Construction and Facilities Management Office. He is also a licensed West Virginia Contractor.

McHugh graduated from the WVU College of Law and the United States Army War College, earning a master's degree in strategic studies. In 2017, he retired from the West Virginia Army National Guard after over 30 years of service, attaining the rank of Colonel.

During his military career, he was Battalion Commander for the 771st Battalion Troop Command, Brigade Commander for the 77th Brigade Troop Command, and State Army Aviation Officer. He is a Desert Storm veteran and was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious service as a Medevac helicopter pilot.

