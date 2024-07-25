eTransX Introduces Breakthrough Intelligent Email Hub to Improve Cross Organization Collaboration
This intelligent email hub transforms isolated email communications … weaving data into the larger story of a person’s success journey to be shared across involved stakeholders.”BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTransX’s Wellbeing Care Community (WCC) solution now has a breakthrough capability that solves an age old challenge – how to intelligently direct emails from multiple partners into an appropriate destination using automated rules logic. eTransX has built an innovative, secure, intelligent email hub that takes messages from all partners, then parses these messages and sends the information to where it needs to go based on predefined logic. For example – all emails related to a particular program such as a poverty assistance program - can be matched and forwarded to that program’s information repository. This intelligent email hub transforms isolated email communications into connected longitudinal care management, weaving data into the larger story of a person’s success journey to be shared across involved stakeholders.
— eTransX
With NO new processes or tools required, anchor organizations can now break down barriers to collaboration with organizations that might otherwise “stay on the sidelines.”
This new capability builds upon eTransX’s 25 year history of helping organizations share information intelligently with other organizations. In previous breakthrough solutions, eTransX offers the ability to integrate directly with external systems using our HEMI integration engine. Additionally, our unique XRunner Automated Data Exchange Liaison (ADEL) process allows staff to truly “enter data once” by replicating a system user to seamlessly push and pull data in and out of partner systems. ADEL eliminates duplicate data entry and helps partners devote more time to serving clients. Now eTransX is offering a third breakthrough solution for sharing information between collaborating organizations – with the simple use of email.
Communities are at their strongest when everyone is a participating stakeholder in their wellbeing. The Wellbeing Care Community Email Integration solution is another example of eTransX’s innovation and dedication to provide solutions that help our clients better Connect. Coordinate. Care. for the people they serve.
About The Wellbeing Care Community system: WCC is being used by health and wellbeing alliances across the country to connect partners, unify workflows, improve data collection, and manage care to help individuals and communities reach their full potential.
About eTransX: eTransX represents a driven and diverse team of innovators, experts, and problem-solvers that have been finding innovative solutions to complex problems since 1999. With over 25 years’ experience in connecting partner data, eTransX is continually searching for new ways to help clients collaborate and generate the best possible outcomes for those they serve.
