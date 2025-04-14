eTransX Customer Summit Healthcare Has Been Selected as the Winner of the “Innovation Tank” Award

Summit Innovation Team

Summit Healthcare wins HRSA Rural Communities Opioid Resource Program’s “Innovation Tank” award.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eTransX is proud to celebrate with our customer, Summit Healthcare, in winning the national HRSA Rural Communities Opioid Resource Program’s “Innovation Tank” award. Summit Healthcare’s project presentation, “An Emergency Department Story of Success with Peer Support – All We Did Was Say Yes ,” took 1st place at the HRSA Rural Communities Opioid Resource Program (RCORP) Innovation Tank competition held on March 4–5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.Summit’s use of eTransX’ comprehensive Wellbeing Care Community platform contributed to Summit’s innovative approach to helping people in the region recover from substance use disorders. This award-winning work, presented by Lindsay Westbrook of Hope Inc. and Sean Hopler, RN, of Summit Healthcare, highlights the life-saving impact of collaboration between Summit Healthcare, Hope Inc., The CIRCLE Consortium, and eTransX, the developer of the Wellbeing Care Community (WCC) platform. Powering Connection and Coordination with WCCSince launching in March 2023, the project has used the eTransX Wellbeing Care Community software to bridge the work of emergency department clinicians and peer support specialists to address those with substance use disorders in the area. WCC serves as a centralized hub for case management, data collection, real-time communication, and long-term outcomes tracking, ensuring that individuals receive consistent, complete, coordinated care across both clinical and community settings.The project has helped hundreds in their substance use disorder recovery journey - a testament to how technology can support real-time response and sustainable recovery planning. WCC enables partners to focus on engaging clients in transformational, person-centered success pathways, going beyond the typical short-term referral transaction focus offered by other systems.The eTransX team is honored to support this incredible work. The eTransX motto of “Connect. Coordinate. Care.” is brought to life through WCC’s mission of helping people and communities thrive - one person, and one community at a time.Delivering Measurable ImpactThe project has already demonstrated remarkable results:-Reduced emergency room wait-times-Fewer repeat visits-Faster transitions into treatment-Substantial Medicaid savingsBeyond the emergency department, the program expanded in Fall 2024 with the launch of ASPIRe (Alliance Supporting Parents in Recovery/Need) to serve mothers and infants impacted by substance use. Through this initiative, over 100 mothers have received personalized peer support from Parenting Peer Specialists – also managed and tracked within the WCC system.Building for the FutureAs grant funding concludes in August 2025, eTransX continues to work alongside Summit Healthcare and Hope Inc. to support sustainability. The WCC platform is playing a key role in helping stakeholders finalize reimbursement policies, data reporting, and integration protocols to secure long-term adoption of peer support services within the healthcare system.About eTransXeTransX is a leader in community wellbeing technology, offering person-centered platforms that power cross-sector collaboration, data integration, and outcomes-driven care. Its flagship solution, Wellbeing Care Community, helps communities scale support for individuals and families across health, social services, education, and more.To learn more about the Wellbeing Care Community platform, visit www.etransx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.